DISCUSS: Inauguration Day

Joe Biden’s big day is finally here. He’s had work hard for it, sucking a lot of fingers, burbling a lot of nonsense, berating a lot of factory workers, fixing thousands of votes, but he’s finally going to be President.
This particular inauguration is going to look a lot different from all the others – the twin bogus narratives of coronavirus and the “attempted coup” on January 6th have forced, FORCED, capitol city to into an almost Martial Law-like standing.
Joe Biden’s inauguration will look a lot less like this…
A heavy troop presence as your leader is sworn in is one of the hallmarks of legitimacy, you understand. And not even slightly a sign of power being seized illegitimately.
That said, Biden will technically be “President”, so it’s time to ask ourselves – what kind of world are we in for?
For one thing, it’s possible they are preparing to sideline the covid “pandemic” narrative, as the mayor of Chicago and governor of New York have both said that lockdowns need to end, and a report has been published saying lockdowns don’t work.
Internationally it’s likely to be business as usual. If you look at his cabinet choices, from Victoria Nuland to Samantha power, we have a LOT of warmongers who bleat about America’s “responsibility to protect”. While politicians and pundits are already rebuking Trump & Johnson for failing in US/UK’s “moral leadership” of the world, or praising Biden for his plans to “counter Russian disinformation”.
If not for the “new normal” we 100% would guarantee a new war – or a restarted old war – within a year. As it stands, we’re only 60% sure they’ll be some kind of military intervention sometime soon (Venezuela wouldn’t be a surprise).
The real crackdowns are going to be domestic. There is a huge push to take “domestic terrorism” seriously, and that will go hand-in-hand with increased purges of social media (again with “Russian disinformation” playing a major role).
The big question is whether the inauguration will go off smoothly, or they’ll try another manufactured incident to sell that agenda.
How do you think President Creepy Uncle Joe is going to shape our world? How long before, for whatever reason, Kamala Harris replaces him? Will the pandemic be “solved”? Will we have a new war? Discuss below.
UK Column News – 20th January 2021
PART ONE
CLIMATE SUNDAY — CREATIONTIDE TO REPLACE CHRISTIAN WORSHIP
Very disappointing. “Dark Winter” made an appearance but not a whisper of “Build Back Better”.
He needs to brush up on those coded phrases if he’s going to cut it.
Oh, I forgot, he’s not meant to last long.
PART TWO
HICCUPS, HEARING PROBLEMS, BRUISED TOES A SIGN OF COVID
DAILY MAIL FAKE NEWS SAYS PAIN ACROSS BODY IS A SIGN OF COVID
Mail misrepresents health alliance CoroNerve, which is focused on mental health caused by lockdown. Written by the Mail’s so-called health corro Pat Hagan. Mail claims link with hiccups. Fake News.
But health alliance CoroNerve says that brain problems, like stroke, show no link to Covid. Nor does Encephalopathy. Other complications affecting loss of smell, breathing difficulty are not definitively linked to Covid. Tesearch continues.
Mike Robinson: This describes typical flu. Daily Mail needs a checkup. This is propaganda to put everyone on edge.
Vanessa Beeley: This is dangerous because the Coronavirus Act allows people to be sectioned if they are suspected to be suffering mental health issues due to Covid on the word of a single doctor.
CAN THE WEST GET ITS ACT TOGETHER?
YEMEN IS BEING BOMBED 24/7, DECLARED HERD IMMUNITY IN OCT 2020
Forbes reported Covid gave a man a 4-hour erection
Daily Mail says people strip naked and hear voices in their basements… while hiccuping… with sore toes.
Vanessa Beeley: The psychological issues are real but this is the Virus of Insanity. Where will the hysteria go next?
Brian Gerrish: We should laugh at it but this is a psychological attack designed to drive people to breakdown. Be careful what you read or listen to.
TEACHERS CALL FOR HALT OF PLANS FOR COVID TESTS IN SCHOOLS
CLAIM THE TESTS ARE NOT APPROVED BY REGULATORS
Ministers set to halt plans for daily Covid tests in English schools — The Groan
UKC: Schools are being manipulated by constant change of gov instructions
Is it incompetence or deliberate attempt to create confusion and chaos?
Psychologists call this learned helplessness so that no cone can care or think for themselves.
EMOTIONAL BLACKMAIL OF A SICK, PERHAPS DYING MAN — BBC TOSH
JAMES COOK PRODS SICK, POSSIBLY DYING MAN TO PUSH JABS
BBC “reporter” uses man heading to ventilator to propagandize for clearing out hospitals, jabbing people.
Weeping man uses last breaths to tell BBC “you don’t want to give this to anybody”
Reporter: Jim has Covid 19. He’s in hospital
I’m really worrying.
Reporter: have you heard anyone saying Covid’s not real…
MATT HANCOCK OUT WITHOUT MASK, NOW SELF ISOLATING
NORTY BOY OR ANOTHER FAKE BY LAME ACTOR MATT
BBC: Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is self-isolating after being alerted by the UK’s NHS Covid-19 app.
I heard him pay tribute to all those who lost their lives to Covid, too bad about the other 2.55 million other Americans who died, the tens of thousands in other parts of the world slaughtered by the USA and for heaven’s sake paying tribute of old people who died like they usually do, of old age. I reckon there would have been about 200 million Americans most of the world would prefer as USA president than sleepy old Joe who was past his prime a decade ago.
Let us all raise a cheer for the teleprompter!
So many words and so little actual meaning.
https://twitter.com/richimedhurst/status/1351837667814764544?s=20
As I understand it, the ‘Democrats’ want to abolish competition but they don’t want to abolish murdering foreigners.
As I understand it, they want abolish ‘Free Speech’, but they want to impose medico-fascism.
As I understand it they want to embrace climate religion whilst calling it climate science.
As I understand it, they want to abolish the Republican Party whilst calling themselves Democrats.
As I understand it, they want to recognise a non-elected non-leader in Venezuela whilst considering themselves fit to ‘spread democracy’ through the the gun, the bomb and the coup d’etat.
The most instructive part of today and the future will be how this nonsensical set of non-values are spun by the media.
They are not American values and one does have to wonder whether they wish to consign the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights to the dustbin.
To be replaced by something no doubt drafted by the legal eagles who advise the billionaires…..
What they cannot control is how the rest of the world chooses to view them.
No-on with any integrity will be fawning before them, that is for sure…..
The WSWS lost no time in seizing on the Biden inauguration to finally unveil its own true purpose – despair porn:
‘In March 1933, as he began his first term as president in the midst of the Great Depression, Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously declared in his inaugural address, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” On Inauguration Day 2021, such a phrase would strike listeners not as optimistic, but rather as delusional. Standing at the lectern, President Biden will look out over an empty and silent field, ringed with soldiers and filled with planted flags, that resembles a cemetery far more than a historic site of public jubilation. If he attempted, nevertheless, to strike a Rooseveltian pose, Biden’s version of the famous phrase would be: “The only thing we have to fear is reality itself.”’
To claim that the only thing to fear is fear itself is “delusional”. How so? Because fear is a rational response to “reality itself”.
BE AFRAID! BE VERY AFRAID!
Actually, fear is a worry that you cannot do anything to stop something undesirable happening. Confidence is a feeling that, even in unpromising circumstances, you have a well-founded course of actions to take. Faith is a belief that, despite unpromising conditions, things will be better in the end.
Some people will feel fear in the face of reality, whereas others will experience confidence when faced with that same reality.
I don’t read at thw WSWS and everytime I see something or some one mentioning their trash, It reinforces why I don’t and will never read there.
Fear has long been known to have extremely detrimental affects on the mind, body and soul. It makes your stupid and malleable. Much more willing to accept authority without question. The statement made by Roosevelt is vastly less delusional then the fearing of reality.. as contrived as that is. Awful stuff
The fake solemnity of the ghouls (the Bushes, O’Bomba, etc.) attending the inauguration is very amusing to behold.
The fact that these twats are wearing gimp masks just makes it even funnier.
“We your self entitled WAR RACKETEER CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHO CRIMINAL OVERLORD MASTERS (that believe we are better than everyone else) want you to be happy. Now kneel, grovel and crawl before us.”
“Welcome now OUR (your) newly anointed grand master of ceremonies. Brain dead pedophile Groper Joe is no more. Oh Heil, Dark Lord Lord Grandfuhrer Perv Palpatine! Euthanasia Shots all round.”
https://imgflip.com/i/42w9xl
“No need to worry. When he is gone WE will find someone even more hideous, loathsome and oppressive to replace him.”
If the mainstream narrative is remotely correct how does it make any sense that there’s been virtually no information released about “the five deaths” during “the insurrection” (for example, who was the secret serviceman who allegedly shot Ashli Babbitt?) and what happened to the story about pipe-bombs in the Capitol grounds?
It seems all the details have been flushed down the memory hole to be replaced by a synthetic, generalised outrage about “domestic terrorists”.
Well, it is up to 70 million Americans to ensure that those details are NOT flushed away, are spread even further and that every lie put out their by the MSM and the Democratic ‘party’ are exposed for what they are.
Probably hiding in the same place as those WMD used as an excuse for the USA, UK and Australia to slaughter millions of Iraqis, destroy their country and loot the resources.
There was more excitement when the former Pres. Trump’s motorcade headed to his private home in Florida than during the whole Biden campaign.
During the last 4 years Trump spoke of all the endless possibilities, the bright future of a strong and proud US. Biden’s campaign was focused on hatred and doom. Dark Winter was not a slogan, it was a promise.
Sad to see the power of the swamp. The global corruption is out of control.
“this ceremony is the cumination of 244 years of democracy”
LOL. She just said that, as they stand there, protected by a 10 mile wide wall of military personnel while wearing the masks of fascism. USA! USA! USA!
Seems like DC has become the second ‘GREEN ZONE.’ It appears the CORPORATE FASCISTS are going FULL THIRD REICH. THE BIG LIES are flying fast and furious now.”
going full Bolshevik
I agree about the face masks. They are symbolic of fascism
I feel like we’re watching a bad apocalyptic movie, where any scenario is possible.
Here’s one:
1) Biden found dead 1 day after his inauguration.
2) Traces of novichock found in his body
3) WWIII
Don’t give them any ideas, man …!
The very intelligent Ryan Dawson lays out Biden’s shady past in the final hour of this presentation. Biden is totally connected to China too, interestingly.
welcome back decency and decorum 🤮
I think you mean welcome back bombings abroad, coups d’etat abroad.
It doesn’t matter how polite you are if you are killing people right, left and centre….
I had some hope from Obama and all we got was massacre, after war, after illegal invasion, he even drone murdered Australian kids in Syria and Australia said nothing
He really turned out to be the supreme con artist.