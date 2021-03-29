CJ Hopkins
So, the New Normals are discussing the Unvaccinated Question. What is to be done with us? No, not those who haven’t been “vaccinated” yet. Us. The “Covidiots.” The “Covid deniers.” The “science deniers.” The “reality deniers.” Those who refuse to get “vaccinated,” ever.
There is no place for us in New Normal society. The New Normals know this and so do we. To them, we are a suspicious, alien tribe of people. We do not share their ideological beliefs. We do not perform their loyalty rituals, or we do so only grudgingly, because they force us to do so.
We traffic in arcane “conspiracy theories,” like “pre-March-2020 science,” “natural herd immunity,” “population-adjusted death rates,” “Sweden,” “Florida,” and other heresies.
They do not trust us. We are strangers among them. They suspect we feel superior to them. They believe we are conspiring against them, that we want to deceive them, confuse them, cheat them, pervert their culture, abuse their children, contaminate their precious bodily fluids, and perpetrate God knows what other horrors.
So they are discussing the need to segregate us, how to segregate us, when to segregate us, in order to protect society from us. In their eyes, we are no more than criminals, or, worse, a plague, an infestation.
In the words of someone (I can’t quite recall who), “getting rid of the Unvaccinated is not a question of ideology. It is a question of cleanliness,” or something like that. (I’ll have to hunt down and fact-check that quote. I might have taken it out of context.)
In Israel, Estonia, Denmark, Germany, the USA, and other New Normal countries, they have already begun the segregation process.
In the UK, it’s just a matter of time. The WEF, WHO, EU, and other transnational entities are helping to streamline the new segregation system, which, according to the WEF,
will need to be harmonized by a normative body, such as the WHO, to ensure that is ethical.”
Here in Germany, the government is considering banning us from working outside our homes. We are already banned from flying on commercial airlines. (We can still use the trains, if we dress up like New Normals.)
In the village of Potsdam, just down the road from Wannsee (which name you might recall from your 20th-Century history lessons), we are banned from entering shops and restaurants. (I’m not sure whether we can still use the sidewalks, or whether we have to walk in the gutters.)
In Saxony, we are forbidden from attending schools. At the Berliner Ensemble (the theater founded by Bertolt Brecht and Helene Weigel, lifelong opponents of totalitarianism and fascism), we are banned from attending New Normal performances.
In the USA, we are being banned by universities. Our children are being banned from public schools.
In New York, the new “Excelsior Pass” will allow New Normals to attend cultural and sports events (and patronize bars and restaurants, eventually) secure in the knowledge that the Unvaccinated have been prevented from entering or segregated in an “Unvaccinated Only” section.
The pass system, designed by IBM, which, if history is any guide, is pretty good at designing such systems (OK, technically, it was Deutsche Hollerith Maschinen Gesellschaft, IBM’s Nazi-Germany subsidiary), was launched this past weekend to considerable fanfare.
And this is only the very beginning.
Israel’s “Green Pass” is the model for the future, which makes sense, in a sick, fascistic kind of way. When you’re already an apartheid state, what’s a little more apartheid? Here’s a peek at what that looks like…
OK, I know what the New Normals are thinking. They’re thinking I’m “misleading” people again. That I’m exaggerating. That this isn’t really segregation, and certainly nothing like “medical apartheid.”
After all (as the New Normals will sternly remind me), no one is forcing us to get “vaccinated.” If we choose not to, or can’t for medical reasons, all we have to do is submit to a “test” — you know, the one where they ram that 9-inch swab up into your sinus cavities — within 24 hours before we want to go out to dinner, or attend the theater or a sports event, or visit a museum, or attend a university, or take our children to school or a playground, and our test results will serve as our “vaccine passports!”
We just present them to the appropriate Covid Compliance Officer, and (assuming the results are negative, of course) we will be allowed to take part in New Normal society just as if we’d been “vaccinated.”
Either way, “vaccine” or “test,” the New Normal officials will be satisfied, because the tests and passes are really just stage props. The point is the display of mindless obedience.
Even if you take the New Normals at their word, if you are under 65 and in relatively good health, getting “vaccinated” is more or less pointless, except as a public display of compliance and belief in the official Covid-19 narrative (the foundation stone of the New Normal ideology).
Even the high priests of their “Science” confess that it doesn’t prevent you spreading the “plague.” And the PCR tests are virtually meaningless, as even the WHO finally admitted. (You can positive-PCR-test a pawpaw fruit…but you might want to be careful who you tell if you do that.)
In contrast to the “vaccine” and the “test” themselves, the forced choice between them is not at all meaningless. It is no accident that both alternatives involve the violation of our bodies, literally the penetration of our bodies. It doesn’t really matter what is in the “vaccines” or what “results” the “tests” produce. The ritual is a demonstration of power, the power of the New Normals (i.e., global capitalism’s new face) to control our bodies, to dominate them, to violate them, psychologically and physically.
Now, don’t get all excited, my “conspiracy theorist” friends. I haven’t gone full QAnon just yet. Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab are not sitting around together, sipping adrenochrome on George Soros’ yacht, dreaming up ways to rape people’s noses. This stuff is built into the structure of the system. It is a standard feature of totalitarian societies, cults, churches, self-help groups, and…well, human society, generally.
Being forced to repeat a physical action which only makes sense within a specific ideology reifies that ideology within us. There is nothing inherently diabolical about this. It is a basic socialization technology. It is how we socialize our children. It is why we conduct weddings, baptisms, and bar mitzvahs. It is how we turn young men and women into soldiers. It is how actors learn their blocking and their lines. It is why the Nazis held all those rallies. It is why our “democracies” hold elections.
It is also basic ceremonial magic…but that’s a topic for a different column.
The issue, at the moment, is the Unvaccinated Question, and the public rituals that are being performed to make the New Normal ideology “reality,” and what to do about those of us who refuse to participate in those rituals, who refuse to forswear “old normal” reality and convert to New Normalism so that we can function in society without being segregated, criminalized, or “diagnosed” as “sociopathic” or otherwise psychiatrically disordered.
For us “conspiracy-theorizing reality deniers,” there is no getting around this dilemma. This isn’t Europe in the 1930s. There isn’t anywhere to emigrate to … OK, there is, temporarily, in some of the US states that have been staging rebellions, and other such “old normal” oases, but how long do you think that will last?
They’re already rolling out the “mutant variants,” and God only knows what will happen when the long-term effects of the “vaccines” kick in.
No, for most of us denizens of the global capitalist empire, it looks like the New Normal is here to stay. So, unless we are prepared to become New Normals, we are going to have to stand and fight. It is going to get rather ugly, and personal, but there isn’t any way to avoid that.
Given that many New Normals are our friends and colleagues, or even members of our families, it is tempting to believe that they will “come to their senses,” that “this is all just a hysterical overreaction,” and that “everything will go back to normal soon.”
This would be a monumental error on our parts…very possibly a fatal error.
Totalitarian movements, when they reach this stage, do not simply stop on their own. They continue to advance toward their full expressions, ultimately transforming entire societies into monstrous mirror-images of themselves, unless they are opposed by serious resistance. There is a window at the beginning when such resistance has a chance. That window is still open, but it is closing, fast.
I can’t tell you how best to resist, but I can tell you it starts with seeing things clearly, and calling things, and people, exactly what they are.
Let’s not make the same mistake that other minorities have made throughout history when confronted with a new totalitarian ideology. See the New Normals for what they are, maybe not deep down in their hearts, but what they have collectively become a part of, because it is the movement that is in control now, not the rational individuals they used to be.
Above all, recognize where this is headed, where totalitarian movements are always headed. (See. e.g., Milton Mayer’s They Thought They Were Free: The Germans 1933-45.)
No, the Unvaccinated are not the Jews and the New Normals are not flying big Swastika flags, but totalitarianism is totalitarianism, regardless of which Goebbelsian Big Lies, and ideology, and official enemies it is selling. The historical context and costumes change, but its ruthless trajectory remains the same.
Today, the New Normals are presenting us with a “choice,” (a) conform to their New Normal ideology or (b) social segregation. What do you imagine they have planned for us tomorrow?
Can I ask what you said in those letters?
Criminal charges against Hancock, Whitty, Vallance and Ferguson have been filed. See here for further evidence.
PUB v Hancock & Others | Service & Receipt of Evidence Bundle
For the purposes of neutralising the effects of plainly ludicrous and downright malicious claims by a few well-placed agent provocateurs on social media, the slideshow above documents the boxing up, service and delivery of the evidence bundle for PUB v Hancock & Others last week, including hard copies of the papers served by email on 19/03/2021.
As you can see for yourself on the Royal Mail Track and Trace page, from which the final picture has been taken, after entering the reference number on the mail receipt, the case files were received by Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday morning.
All being well, we will receive some kind of indication as to when we are likely to receive the initial response of the court’s legal department early this week. Needless to say, as soon as there is any news it will be posted on this blog and across all my social media platforms.
Critical Thinkers Unite
However, despite the fact that publishing those images should easily rescind the nagging doubts in the minds of those for whom seeing is believing, it is simply not realistic to expect the Common Purpose graduates who have been defaming my character and work to cease and desist just yet.
Especially when the only ammunition they have to fire at me comprises of nothing more than offensive ad hominems, empty-headed fallacies and malicious falsehoods, almost all of which are discharged behind my back, in the hope of convincing people that neither I nor the PUB are to be trusted.
In spite of the fact that, in the event the PCP succeeds, nobody involved stands to gain anything from the tens of thousands of hours we have spent mastering this most urgent of subject matters, other than the restoration of Common Law, justice and freedom, for the sake of our children and future generations.
That being understood, just for the seethingly ironic comedic value, here is a selection of the most common defamatory social media heckles, delivered by Common Purpose shills, alt-media gate-keepers and an assortment of government agents, over the course of the last thirteen years:
Nevertheless, the long running, truly pathetic and childishly spiteful hate campaign against me has been met with an indomitable shield-wall of spontaneous intellectual resistance, since I have an ever-growing, revolving phalanx of fearless critical thinkers covering my back, whenever and wherever necessary, for which I am eternally grateful.
United we stand, armed with the logical synthesis of the sustainable facts, in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Common Law, which is best understood as Natural Justice In Action, the central tenet of which is the Golden Rule – Do No Harm.
Moreover, we now have in our possession the crucial data required to win the decisive battle in the COVID-1984 information war, against the most expensive propaganda and psychological warfare campaigns that any British government has ever waged against its own people.
PCP Week One Snapshot
Over the course of the first week, following the electronic laying of the information in the Private Criminal Prosecution against Hancock, Whitty, Vallance and Ferguson, we witnessed the following events:
Panic on the Streets of Whitehall
Since late 2020, I have been publishing information about the leaked WHO safety study, which recorded a 0.377% minimum mortality rate, within three weeks and a day of receiving UK MHRA licensed flu ‘vaccines’.
Therefore, it is somewhat unlikely that the question posed to a panic-stricken Hancock in Parliament last week can be set aside as merely coincidental to the Statement of Case being laid electronically at Westminster Magistrates Court six days earlier, arguing that the very same question demands an immediate answer from each of the four defendants [obviously including Hancock].
Especially when the minimum mortality rate for flu jabs is shown, by data correlations we have now adduced into evidence, to be almost identical to that of healthy adults injected with the COVID ‘vaccines’, within 22 days of getting the jabs.
Suffice to say, PCP Week One has been eventful, to say the least. So it seems more than fitting to end this post with the words which fellow outspoken recalcitrant, Mark Devlin, said to me last week, when he informed me about the interview being censored on his channels:
https://www.thebernician.net/pub-v-hancock-others-service-receipt-of-evidence-bundle/
They can put all the labels they want on us, but after the next ‘Pandemic’ we’ll be the only ones left. Assuming they survived the first vaccine.
And with tedious predictability:
“Johnson and world leaders say next pandemic is matter of ‘not if, but when’”
(From the Graud, not that it matters much.)
Well I wonder what the rationale behind that is? Do you think Boris will start to talk about how capitalism inevitably produces these deadly illnesses – or is that copy of the Leftist rhetoric too much of a giveaway?
But the same esteemed publication tells us
“UK Covid live news: deaths pass 150,000, ONS confirms; Novavax jab could get approval in weeks, says trial chief”
Well if you’ve all these vaxxes to flog, your advertising campaign must be a good one!
I’ll be blunt.
The only sand in the gears that could derail the whole thing is if people start dying en masse after getting the jab.
What if everybody know someone who died a few hours, days or weeks after their shots? Will they all accept the official explanations that it’s not necessarily related?
Will they be as willing to get their jab when their turn will come?
Will they want to get another shot after they lost a child right after his/her shot?
Here in Canada, we just received 1.5 million doses of Astra-Zeneca vaccine in the midst of a controversy about its serious side effects. Many provinces have decided to stop using it to 55 years old and under. Problem is that we’re vaccinating 60+ right now. So we hear some voices among this age group telling they don’t want to get that particular vaccine.
So if people get more scared of vaccines than that flu, they’ll have a hard time imposing their covid pass.
Or dropping dead from wearing the mask …
https://twitter.com/ChickenGate/status/1375976786794852353
Exactly. https://montrealgazette.com/news/toxic-masks-distributed-to-quebec-schools-and-daycares-report
They’ll just say it’s because of the people who refused to wear masks and get jabbed…
Every time you call the deep state “Nazis,” they laugh out loud. And they think inside, if we kill them (Nazis). They killed them for wanting to change the concept of international finance (usury). And the latter are the ones who are blowing us on the nape. Recognizing this does not make you “Nazi” or endorse them, it only makes you recognize the real enemy.
Don’t worry about it. CV Injectees will not make old bones.
Pfizer macht frei!
The covaids caper was and will remain an intelligence test. As the cull drags on some of the poisoned herd will start to put two and two together as they watch their four-legged family members and herd brethren snuff it. I can imagine the backlash that will come from some disgruntled herd members when their new DARPA mRNA diseases kick in and they want revenge against the drug cartels, gubermint pedovore filth, the presstitute garbage and the “doctors” responsible for this evil.
However, and let’s make NO mistake about it, there will be no stopping the cull as long as the pigs are crushing skulls and greedily feeding at the $will trough of their corpofascist owners. The pig is the real enemy now because it is the line which we cannot cross to deal with the satanic elitist filth that pulled off this global genocide.
Without a whole lot of burned and crispy bacon there will be NO freedom and no future.
Marching and waving our banners on their streets has become a farce.
Onward to Ouchwitz…same as it ever waZ
I prefer Pasolini’s take on the cops to yours. By far.
The members of the police forces, army, media and medical professions etc. don’t seem to realise that they, their children and their relatives are all in this alongside us.
They will either be killed off or live in a dystopian nightmare – but hey, they’ll be happy – apparently!?
Some genuinely believe the narrative; some think their technocratic skills will save them; some thing their lodge membership will do the trick (they should see what Albert Pike thought of lower and mid-rank Freemasons – respectful he ain’t).
The vaccine rollout is purely psychological.
They are seeking to normalise it. Make it seem like it’s socially accepted.
The PR photo shoots with politicians and celebrities is to make it look like taking a jab is the responsible thing to do and that it’s trendy.
This is all about coercion. That’s why they’re dangling the carrot of football matches and concerts going ahead.
It’s been discussed many times here and elsewhere that the vaccines, masks, lockdowns and variants are a smokescreen for the vaccine passport.
It’s back door digital IDs.
It will be the end of personal freedoms and liberties.
If your ability to travel, engage in social activities or do business is dependent on showing proof of a vaccination then your not really free.
I’m with Gezzah Potts on this one.
I’ve drawn my line in the sand. I’m not getting tested or taking a vaccine I don’t need.
If I can’t travel so be it.
If I can’t go to a concert or a restaurant so be it.
I’d seriously like to think that human rights lawyers will be all over this but I’m not confident anymore.
“The vaccine rollout is purely psychological.”
Huh? What, no physical effects?
“I’d seriously like to think that human rights lawyers will be all over this but I’m not confident anymore.”
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: COVID Vaccine Mandate Violates Federal Law
https://www.globalresearch.ca/rfk-jr-rutgers-president-covid-vaccine-mandate-violates-federal-law/5741411
Those of you in the UK: do you think that its going to get worse there regarding measures, vaccinations, etc.? Or do you think the population is beginning to put pressure and things will by May begin to change for the better? Its hard to tell, Im getting contradictory info.
The big problem is that it’s impossible to tell from the media which lies constantly. As far as I’ve seen, there has been absolutely zero amount of any alternative to the total doom show scenario re: covid. The whole of this show can be summed up:
1 Good God! Evil world annihilating plague!
2 Heaps of corpses everwhere!
3 Hallelujah! Miracle vax!
4 Everyone is lining up for vaccination!
5 (Whispered) Oh there’s a few nuts over there who are refusing! Phew what loonies!
6 Go back to point 1 and repeat!
And that’s all you get. So if a considerable amount of folk are telling them to shove their vax, you will only get wind of this by e.g. increasing stridency in the above loop. And since that is what I’m hearing then I’m guessing all is not lost!
James Corbett had an interesting perspective on this in his latest video (not the one currently posted to OffG).
His thought is that since people are NOT responding to data or “science” or anything rational – but rather to primitive superstition – it is therefore fruitless and useless to present solid “scientific” evidence to try and counter their COVID obsession.
Those who realize the COVID scam for what it is, Corbett asserts, have to present their own magical approach if they’re to have any hope of convincing people to turn away from the COVID witch doctors.
(I’m working on a poultice, a hex bag and a chant even as we speak.)
In my corner of the UK I’m seeing everyone but me wearing masks in shops and it’s about 50/50 if people will share the pavement with you or run out into the road (except the couple who I could hear mumbling “unbelievable” and “fucking hell” when I wouldn’t run into the road on their behalf). The majority don’t wear masks outside. Attempts to get people applauding have fallen pretty flat here (and elsewhere I’d guess how they’ve given up on it).
The UK protests haven’t been as well attended as some other places. However this may reflect lack of belief in marches as an effective means of changing anything. People may seek forms of non-compliance they care about and think they can get away with easily. It’s very hard to know how much of this is going on.
In dealings with an assortment of tradespeople recently, some have swallowed the narrative whole and others have shown some scepticism. The media still seems very dominated by the BBC and socialised medicine re-inforced by incessant BBC propaganda means there’s not the distrust of the medical establishment I hear from US sources. Distrust only tends to come from bad personal experiences.
My guess would be that their surveillance has shown some disgruntlement, hence the ‘roadmap’. There must be some pent-up steam that they’re allowing blown off. The big test is coming to come in how soon they jam the brakes back on and what type and level of fear porn it takes to make it stick. .
Which is all a very long-winded way of saying you’re right to be confused because it is a confusing picture.
And what if it was not really about the vaccine?
In other words, the vaccine is just a pretext for rolling out the pass/certificate/QR code. Without the dreaded disease and its cure, would people have agreed to such surveillance and tracking?
In any case, this makes more sense than the official narrative, since the vaccines prevent neither infection nor transmission.
So you could perhaps evade the vaccine by accepting the electronic bracelet straight away 😉
I’ve often thought the vax is a pure psy-op, I.e. that the question of what is in it is not the main issue. (Though there may well be micro-ID info etc.) I think the real purpose the vax serves is to provide a prop for the restructuring, an excuse to shovel vast reams of money over to the private sector, wreck public services, provide a distraction, and divide and rule – and in the most violent way.
Remember how in their healthcare manipulation documents they said about using “trusted celebrities” to spread their messages?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mKYnTZvIUM
It’s because they want people safe, don’t want anyone falling behind etc etc.
I hadn’t realized that the UK had become a black-majority country. maybe that’s part of the New Normal.
Thx Edwige. In an era of vomit inducing propaganda, this is the worst yet, I guess they all got promised an MBE or CBE.
Btw, thanks for the podomatic Timothy Kelly ‘Our Interesting Times’ link the other day. I listened to the entire thing and was very moved.
Check this article from ZeroHedge…
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/why-are-we-vaccinating-children-against-covid-19
it’s not from ZeroHedge, it’s from the American Institute for Economic Research.
https://www.aier.org/article/why-are-we-vaccinating-children-against-covid-19/
Let’s just not forget that there is no evidence that vaccinating ANYBODY against this phantom terror has any point.
Let’s not forget these drugs are not vaccines (no long tertm immunity – no short term immunity either).
Exactly right. My guess is the take up in BAME communities is a fraction of what it is in the general population, which is obviously a source of great consternation to the planners of this monstrosity.
Just to clarify, we know factually from their own statements, that it doesn’t have any point. Its not an attenuated virus, it does not prevent infection, it does not prevent transmission. Its just a mutant DNA reprogramming with no greater effect than you could get from Airborne or Cold-eez.
But Jay-Z got it y’all! Maybe if you get it you’ll be a famous rapper too! Because yeah, they think you’re this stupid. Are you?
Why so nasty, when I know the truth of what you say, and agree with every word of it?
I just didn’t type everything I know into my comment above, ffs, but I have supported what you say in countless other comments.
This is a site for reasonable people to share what they know.
Calling people stupid helps no one, and there’s no need to assume a wealth of knowledge is not present in people who don’t type a whole encyclopedia here every time they have something to say
Most of us are here precisely because we know a thing or two, although I will admit that some of us don’t even know who Jay-Z is…
But the whole point of my comment was to encourage people to be careful not to be distracted by the children issue into assuming by default that the ‘vaccine’ is otherwise somehow okay.
It is not okay.
Who is Jay Zee?
Don’t forget the flavour of totalitarianism we are living with is not born from the remnants of Nazi Germany but from the other side. Don’t forget the biggest scam pre-covid was the holocaust.
Ron Unz — The Bolshevik Revolution and Its Aftermath
Kevin MacDonald — Stalin’s Willing Executioners: Scientologists as a Hostile Elite in the USSR
Just reading Grossman’s “so it flows”…bad timing.
I’m sick and tired of all this story.
I don’t care what happen if I don’t get this “vaccine”.
Really I don’t care.
Problem is Stella. This is all too much for everyone who realises the dangers. But you have to remain calm and review the situation constantly: because what will you do if they, like in Postdam, no longer allows you in shops, schools, and as planned in Germany to work? Already in US, Rutgers uni is not going to allow anyone unvaccinated.
The UK is an island, and even the one or two countries letting people in without PCRs and quarantine have a different regime for people arriving from the UK. So you have to take the correct intelligent steps for yourself to survive this. Only those who are able to remain calm and be judious may survive. This time there is no help from the outside, no country totally beyond the dystopia, with the clout to help.
it would be a good idea for people to start considering how they can pay off somebody to issue them with a fake vaccine certificate. that may be the best solution, for now.
Stay strong. Stick to your beliefs. Don’t let them blind you to all the beauty and goodness around you. Search it out more than ever before, and let it strengthen you. Look up at the stars tonight, into eternity itself, and remember that each and every one of us are part of this beautiful and never ending mystery. No man has dominion over us.
I’ve found a new home.
The Beeb lays down the new strategy for anyone who hasn’t yet twigged:
“Covid-19: World leaders call for international pandemic treaty
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined more than 20 world leaders in calling for a new global settlement to help the world prepare for future pandemics.”
Yes I’ll bet!
“In a newspaper article the leaders, including the German chancellor and French president, said Covid posed the biggest challenge since World War Two.”
WW2 again. Well it makes you think. And the first thought is that it’s the most ludicrous exaggeration. The second thought is that perhaps WW2 was indeed a con too.
And here is the Mafioso bit:
“The pandemic has shown “nobody is safe until everyone is safe”, they said.”
Ron Unz — Understanding World War II
I think they borrowed that slogan from the Brexit negotiations – It’s not agreed until everything is agreed.
See how that turned out !
Please take a look at the latest from Reiner Fullmich
https://brandnewtube.com/v/su23BY
Thx Jamie
By fuck are they ramming this vax down everyone’s throat now. My guess is that they’re hoping the “fear bunnies” who’ve been vaxxed will unleash their fury against the non-believers thus waging the government’s war so the state bully boys don’t have to.
NOT COVERED
Thx Magie. So Bupa tells you it is experimental when our own government omits that information. But if you slip on your own anal schwab Bupa can help. Phew, I feel better already.
Yesterday morning whilst out in the garden a complete stranger stopped and asked my husband if he had the jab. When he said no she was quite taken aback, said she had both jabs and then asked if he was a Rebel.
A “rebel”? How cute and cuddly. We’re in cushy sitcom land. That gives you a sobering insight into the odd sealed media chamber a considerable portion of the public live in.
In one year from now, militia men will stop and ask if we had the jab.
Did you ask if she was a Lemming?
Masks.
Given the Governments/NHS/WHO over 10 year decade of getting ready for the big one could any of you point me in the direction of…..
Any documentation supporting the approval of sale for masks in the UK that meet some British/EU Standard?
Is such a standard suffering from the fact that its ‘So overt its covert’ or are the Covidians abrogating science for a faith based approach in support of mask propaganda and facism?
Apparently, poisoning kids to save their life is okay. https://montrealgazette.com/news/toxic-masks-distributed-to-quebec-schools-and-daycares-report
17 years ago in Australia you could be punished and fined for selling masks and promoting their fake safety benefits: https://www.smh.com.au/national/farce-mask-its-safe-for-only-20-minutes-20030427-gdgnyo.html
I’d say the important thing is to focus on a completely different outlook. To be in a bright and splendid future rather than spellbound by the covidians dystopia.
“An image may only be challenged by another image, particularly by an image of creation, capable of inspiring millions of people. Anastasia did indeed create such an image as a counterbalance to the armadas of the destroyers. Hundreds of thousands of people have internalized the image of a real future Anastasia has offered, the future of a beautiful country and in turn a beautiful planet Earth. And they have added their own ideas to it, and have begun to turn it into reality, to build what she has called their Kin’s Estates, their Family Domains or Spaces of Love.”
https://www.ringingcedarsofrussia.org/articles/articles_vladimir_megre_exclusive_interview2.php
This interview is good where Rita tells her story of moving to the land and creating a homestead in the living picture settlment.
The idea of family homesteads (i.e. no more individual ownership of land and no more sale of land) has been my suggested solution to the scam of home ownership in America and, more personally, the exploitative concept of paying rent on property that’s already been paid off many times over.
It’s wonderful to know that it already exists and I’m sure Rita will say it’s workable.
No testing. No contact tracing. No jab. They’re my lines in the sand, regardless of the personal consequences to myself, because, very simply, this is about adhering to your conscience and living by your principles. And I do envisage being shut out of shops and venues like restaurants and cafes in the near future.
I see clearly where this is going, as do most of us here at OffG. QR codes are already in wide use here in Australia along with contact tracing of course.
What is that quote? “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”.
And as I found out yesterday with that hipster and his showy Anarchy badge; and with other people I know – liberals and leftists of various stripes, who have no intention of doing anything, because they actually support these fascist measures.
Because, like so many, they believe the confected lie of a “pandemic” – even when you show them evidence to the contrary.
I was thinking earlier of Hannah Arendt and her concept of the banality of evil.
So, what is to become of us? Those who refuse to comply. Further down the road, would we even end up physically segregated from the rest of society?
The health immunity passports and proof of vaccination were part of this agenda all along. The Trojan Horse to usher in the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
With government encouragement of vaccination take-up at every turn we are witnessing a salami-tactics style of increasing control not seen since 1930’s Germany. Victor Klemperer recorded in his diaries from 1933 to 1945 how, as a German Jew, he was deprived of his human rights on a daily basis. He studied in Munich, Geneva, Paris and then in Berlin he worked as a journalist and taught at the University of Naples. He was awarded the Bavarian Distinguished Service Medal as a volunteer in the German Army during WW1. He became a professor of Romance Languages at Dresden Technical University until his dismissal under the anti jewish laws being passed then in Germany. He survived the Holocaust largely due to his wife not being jewish.
We have endured continual television and Press advertising using celebrities like Elton John and Queen Elizabeth, herself, promoting this experimental, rushed through vaccine. We have seen the suspension of competitive tendering for lucrative Covid associated contracts with the result of them being awarded to totally inappropriate entities; the common denominator being that these recipients were either friends or donors to Tory Party funds.
The British people and I daresay other nations around the world are not yet fully aware of what they are being sold today on a daily basis just as much as the people in 1930’s and 40’s Germany were being led on their road to perdition.
I have no doubt your assertion of the Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution has already begun and we are seeing the acceptance of restrictions without question from a public who will lament that ‘we didn’t know that it would all come to this’ when dawns upon them that they have been duped; but by then it will have been too late to recover.
Victor Klemperer’s diaries are a detailed day by day warning from the past and it sadly seems to me it’s just not what the people want to hear right now.
1930s Germany is a really apt analogy of where we’re at Shardlake. I was thinking that earlier actually. I’ve tried to wake people up… sent them links to articles and videos, pointed out the obvious absurdities, and then months later they turn around and go: “I believe there is a real pandemic”.
They just don’t want to open their eyes. That’s the really frustrating thing. And the majority of them that I know have young children. That’s the tragic thing. What future for their own children?
I even have one customer who has a 7 year old son and she is getting the jab.
But also, their compliance will have grave consequences for all of us.
I’ve heard of the name Victor Klemperer, but didn’t know much about him. Will do some digging on him. Thanks…
In astro terms we are seeing uranus return to same sign as 1930’s. Following along in all the themes so far …and with that comes a pretty big death event in a couple of years…so is it war, famine or reaction to injection? Or all 3?
btw today I saw my first idiot sitting in a car windows up with a mask on face texting on his phone….they are truely a weird mob these people…and a very odd experience seeing people suddenly roaming about with these stupid things on their faces…I decided to wear mine on my hand…this was acceptable to my favourite shop..such suddenly is life in qld.
So Uranus is entering Taurus? It’ll be awhile before Uranus touches (I forget if it’s Antares, Riga or some other – the “Evil Star” at 29 degrees Taurus). Is that when you expect the mass deaths?
They have The Queen to thank for the New Normal. Not that she had or has any opposition. She brought criminally insane Prof. Lockdown and Bill Gates into the fold long ago. On Dec. 31, 2001, she awarded Neil Ferguson Order of the British Empire in thanks for his 2001 “emergency” order calling for brutal slaughter of millions of healthy farm animals in UK. In a private ceremony at the Palace in 2005, the Queen awarded Bill Gates Honorary Knight of the British Empire for his alleged contribution to global health and the poor. Dec. 31, 2001, “Honours for England: London and the South,” BBC…https://www.bizjournals.com/seattle/stories/2005/02/28/daily15.html…2005
I’m with you on this Gezzah.
In the UK there has been pushback from hospitality leaders about the vaccine passport as they claim it adds extra cost to employ someone to checks the papers.
Undoubtedly the British government will have this covered and ones vaccination status will be linked to the track and trace app so the customer just has to scan in.
It’s coming I’m afraid.
The only way to stop this is for people en masse to refuse to visit any establishment that insists on this.
I’m not hopeful though as we’ve seen this past year people will just do it anyway to take part in a ‘normal life’.
It’s this go along to get along attitude that I despise.
24 leaders (including Johnson, Merkel and Macron) and the WHO declare “nobody is safe until everyone is safe”.
Funny of how redolent that is of Bush’s response to 9/11. One might almost think they come from the same template! The leftist media that castigated Bush (after a safe time delay) will be strangely silent – if not positively cheer-leading – on this one.
They say it’s the biggest challenge since the 1940s and ““At that time, following the devastation of two world wars, political leaders came together to forge the multilateral system. The aims were clear: to bring countries together, to dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation, namely peace, prosperity, health and security.”
The globalist message makes itself explicit for anyone who hadn’t quite worked it out yet (they always have to make their messages explicit because their contempt for people’s deductive reasoning is so profound). That this all comes hot on the heels of a manufactured ‘crisis’ about vaccine supplies is one for the coincidence theorists. The last part is clearly trying to echo the Atlantic Charter. ‘Freedom from Fear’ turned out to be a bit of a boo-boo so they’ve dropped that one.
They want a pandemic treaty which ““should lead to more mutual accountability and shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation within the international system and with its rules and norms”.
How will contries be accountable and responsible? What if this clashes with their supposed accountability to their electorates? Who designed this international system and its norms? Who gets to say what a “norm” is?
Meanwhile Gove was pimping the vaccine passport to MPs. His zealotry for them is now undeniable. I’d like to see the videos they have on him. Hilary Benn was also involved and appears to have been scarcely any less enthusiastic. Good luck to you if you still think Benn’s father was one of the good guys and his son’s attitudes are just rebellion against his father. Setting one generation against another is for the sheeple, it’s not how bloodline families operate.
Under the consitution of the WHO
Rolland wrote in the 1920s, it is now too late for academic debates about how to, we must all act in any ways we can. Im very afraid that we have passed that point. We are divided. Let us unite. And Ive noticed a hardening on the side of the majority: because deep down in their unconscious they know they are killing themselves by complying to vaccines, PCRs and so on. But because it is not conscious, a thought they are unable to face consciously, to justify themselves they have to enforce the killing on us. We remind them of that unconscious voice which they dont want to hear. They have to convince themselves they are right: our freedom is proof they are wrong. So they must kill us, they must stifle us until we are unable to breathe.
You’re right Annette… those of us who defiantly refuse to comply are going to face a very tough time indeed; more so, I believe, from John and Jane Public than from the authorities. Although we will be targeted by them as well. Whatever helps us get through this, do it.
perhaps the hordes of drooling morons can be kept a safe distance away by threatening to spit on them. if they were to disregard that, they would have to admit to themselves that the virus is a hoax, and the ensuing cognitive dissonance would cause their heads to implode.
Lenny Henry is urging the black community to take the vax and says it’s time to “trust scientists”.
In a totalitarian and controlled media, you must grasp these few little signs of what is REALLY going on. And clearly large parts of the public are proving to be …uncooperative.
Always despised that mofo – I was right all along – add to the infamy list, but he would be cravenly saying how he ‘had no idea’, and be first in line for reparations if such a day came, along with lamebrain Lammy. To use PCR’s pithy phrase some time ago…’the mindlessness is total’.
LH is of the same ilk as that Baddiel creep. They couldn’t be funny even by accident. It’s certainly more of a loss when somebody I DID respect joins in the pied piper of death parade e.g. Michael Palin. The most disgusting turncoat was Stewart Lee who revoltingly used the “Left” attitude to dismiss rockers who “behaved like Tories”.
There has been an over abundance, by the “Pound or Kilo”, depending on where you live, of articles on Off-G, so quietly and in a settled way, mentioning Hitler,,, Nazi Germany,,,Gobbles,,,, other characters of “assumed” tyranny. Never mentioning the Gulag and who was running it, or who was behind the bolsheviks,, and why the “crazy” German nationalist had enough.
When it comes to History,, we can not prove what happened in precise manner, as we all can see now that people with money and power control everything and can meet secretly plan and execute,, Now think Germany WWI, WWII.
See Corbett,, who was Hitler and who financed him.
OFF-G, If I did not make my point clear,, please post articles about those people who accuse other’s of the crimes they have been committing themselves.
Too right … I resent the continual use of the holohoax as beyond question, when we know very well that the ‘numbers’ have been revised downwards.
I think for people in the UK especially it is very difficult for them to free themselves from this automatic reaction about the Germans in the World Wars. I don’t have that problem but then I am Irish…………….
“You must understand, the leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians.
They hated Russians.
They hated Christians.
Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse.
It cannot be overstated.
Bolshevism committed the greatest human slaughter of all time.
The fact that most of the world is ignorant and uncaring about this enormous crime is proof that the global media is in the hands of the perpetrators.”
~Alexander Solzhenitsyn.
good luck with that; you can’t even use the J-word here without getting stuck in the S.P.A.M. (Special People Anti Mention) trap.
Kevin Macdonald — Scientologists and the Left
When people who have taken the gene jabs get sick, they will blame the „vaccine refusers“
“Vaccination will set you free”, will be atop the gates at the entrance of „vaccine refusers quarantine centers concentration centers,
In German „Impfen macht frei“
The single most venal article I have yet read is one called “A neuroscientist writes on AstraZeneca fears” on some channel called “Euobserver. It’s all about the halting of the AZ programme over fear of blood clots. Apparently that’s a silly thing:
“Despite no scientific evidence linking the clots to the vaccination, Europe’s biggest powers paused the process at a critical juncture, only reversing when the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed there was no link.”
So there is an “underlying scepticism about the safety of vaccinations” and we must interrogate “the neuroscience behind this skepticism”.
And we find that
“Neuroscientific research shows that human beings are emotional creatures when it comes to reading news and information” which means that “social media companies and governments cannot simply fight anti-vaccination theories with counterarguments and evidence, because these theories are not being shared on an evidential basis.”
Thus scepticism is irrational.
All this from one,
“Professor Nayef Al-Rodhan is a neuroscientist, philosopher and geo-strategist. He is an honorary fellow at St Antony’s College, University of Oxford, senior fellow and head of the Geopolitics and Global Futures Programme at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, Switzerland, and senior research fellow at the Institute of Philosophy in London. He is also author of Meta-Geopolitics of Outer Space, (Palgrave, 2012)”
Well with these credentials, it must be true! What a polysyllabic con!
UK Column News – 29th March 2021
PART ONE
VACCINE DAMAGE COVER UP — MASSIVE UNDER-REPORTING OF TRAUMA/DEATH
BBC: SIDE EFFECTS REASSURE YOU THAT THE VACCINE IS WORKING
State broadcaster poses the question — “Should I worry if I don’t have side effects?”
David Scott: the BBC’s tame doctor admitted 50 percent of people have adverse reactions. That seems very high. There was no discussion of what happens to your immune system in the three weeks after the vaccine. We have seen evidence that your immune system collapses. That is when the deaths are happening. The BBC doc ignored that. He only talked about after three weeks.
Mike Robinson.The BBC doctor also make a big show of how specific the vaccine was. The research shows this specificity is exactly what leads to risk from other viruses. Pathogenic priming suggests if you encounter a different kind of flu the impact is much stronger.
SAME STORY FROM CIA HOUSE JOURNAL, THE ATLANTIC
“HUSBAND WOKE UP SHAKING — I WAS REASSURED”
The Second COVID-19 Shot Is a Rude Reawakening for Immune Cells — Side effects are just a sign that protection is kicking in as it should — The Atlantic
NHS NURSE: I HAVE SEEN TRAUMATIC INJURIES
HOSPITAL PAPERWORK DOES NOT RECORD VACCINE GIVEN — DATA NOT COLLECTED
Vaccine effect is clearly visible to nurses but it is being concealed in the documentation.
“Silence is affecting people more than the virus. So many colleagues are scared of losing their jobs. I have seen traumatic injuries. They’re not reported to the yellow card.”
@00:31:00 minutes
David Scott: There was an upswing in admissions after the vaccine. She could identify the vaccine they’d been given from the side effects.
Difference between vaccine side effects:
NHS CALLOUS DISREGARD FOR DAMAGE — ONLY INTERESTED IN VACCINE UPTAKE
Public Health England + Health Protection Research Unit (London School of Hygiene) + Policy Research Unit (Newcastle Uni) tracking vaccine acceptance including for children.
Office for National Statistics says the most hesitant people are Black or Black British, followed by Chinese and Asian. White are most gullible.
YELLOW CARD DATA IS MEANINGLESS
NHS ALSO FAILS TO RESPOND TO QUERIES ABOUT VACCINE DAMAGE
UKC asked NHS CEO Simon Stevens: Couldn’t be bothered to reply. Doesn’t know, doesn’t care.
Unnamed official privately tells Brian Gerrish that MHRA data is not reliable and that only true data on mortality will come from NHS.
ENQUIRIES FROM CITIZENS TO PM AND MINISTERS IGNORED
Mike Robinson: when Health Sec Matt Hancock was asked in Parliament about side effects he did not have the information. Hancock also ignored questions about deaths within three weeks.
A Deceptive Construction – Why We Must Question The Covid 19 Mortality Statistics, by Iain Davis — on UKC
Over 900 Died After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine, But Experts Say Data Is Misinterpreted — IB Times
Over-70s to get booster Covid vaccines from September — Daily Telegraph
***
PCR TESTS ARE 97% FALSE POSITIVE AT 35 CYCLES
WHO/DROSTEN STUDY ADMITS PROBLEMS WITH PCR TEST ACCURACY
UK is typically using 40 Cycles
SCOTTISH GOV DIRECTORATE FOR MENTAL HEALTH TELLS UKC:
“Each manufacturer of the RT-PCR test will recommend different amplifications… a maximum of around 40 cycles is typically recommended.”
UK OFFICE FOR NAT STATISTICS REFUSES TO REVEAL CYCLE DATA
UKC asks: Please can you provide the entire data set of all positive cases and deaths with the Cycle Threshold added.
ONS says revealing cycle data wound infringe personal privacy !!!
Review report Corman-Drosten et al. Eurosurveillance 2020
“PCR data evaluated as positive after a Ct value of 35 cycles are completely unreliable.”
“At Ct = 35, the value we used to report a positive result for PCR, <3% of cultures are positive.”
The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” Are Meaningless, By Prof Michel Chossudovsky — Lew Rockwell
WORKPLACES CAN APPLY FOR FREE TESTING KITS
HANCOCK: RAPID TESTING HELPS TO CAUTIOUSLY LIFT RESTRICTIONS
Gov pushing as many tests as possible, maximizing false positives, which keeps the restrictions in place.
***
UK DIVIDE AND RULE OF SIX RETURNS
50 DIFFERENT CONDITIONS ON TRAVEL
COVID-19 restrictions posters: 29 March 2021
SCOTTISH CHURCHES REOPEN AFTER RULING
GOV POLICY IS CLEARLY UNLAWFUL
Directives disproportionately interfered with freedom of religion secured in the ECHR. Gov has duty to limit impact on rights to the minimum necessary — not the maximum desired.
But the same arguments applies to all the gov diktats under Corona.
Churches introduce Covidiot pews for fully vaccinated and not yet vaccinated — yet both require masks and social distancing.
https://twitter.com/rtf_media/status/1375657538662858755
SCOTLAND’S PROF DEVI DALEK SPEAKS
“HUGE RISK, CAR CRASH, VARIANTS, VARIANTS, EXTERMINATE, EXTERMINATE!”
The Professor & Chair of Global Public Health, Edinburgh Uni, who is also a chief adviser to Scotland’s first minister, said:
https://youtu.be/LTKORcr1jhY
SEEKING CLASS ACTION LAWSUITS AGAINST CARE HOMES
VIEWER WANTS TO CONTACT OTHERS IN SAME SITUATION
Families who refuse Covid tests are denied access to their relatives.
Doctors in particular, including one’s local GP, appear to have gone totally insane. How come so many psychos ended up doctors?! I now fear doctors. They’re raving mad.
Never considered my GP a genius, nor very kindly, very arrogant, as though she was on a divine mission. If you knew how frenziedly she’s now killing people: sending everyone to hospital to get killed.
An important spin is mixing the mild effects with the serious ones, to give the impression that the bulk of the “injuries” are not serious. We have all heard of vaccination site pain/swelling/redness. But there is no separation of the severe cases among those. This also applies to some symptoms you quoted: inability to walk, low platelets, “more” delirium.
UK Column News – 29th March 2021
PART TWO
ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER NEW AGENCY – OFFICE FOR HEATH PROMOTION
LESS THAN A WEEK AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT OF HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY
Just a week ago, UK Gov announced UK Health Security Agency with the task of “Prevent, Detect, Analyse, Respond, Lead”.
OHP, attached to Dep of Health and Social Care, will:
David Scott: I thought the wider determinants of health were nutrition, rest, clean water, excellent sanitation and good housing.
Mike Robinson: this is single-point command and control, more fusion between gov institutions, more interoperability.
Brian Gerrish: the dictatorship is formed. It is just gathering all the power it needs.
HEAD UP THE JOINT BIOSECURITY CENTER FOR £130,000
DO THE JOB FROM ANYWHERE
https://archive.is/7lLu3#selection-311.0-311.8
UK GOV CAMPAIGN OF FEAR DESIGNED TO SILENCE OPPOSITION
WIDESPREAD REPORTS OF INTIMIDATION OF MPs, PRESS, PUBLIC FIGURES
Climate of ‘Fear’ Prevents Experts from Questioning the Handling of the Pandemic – Lucy Johnston — Daily Express
The Government’s Campaign of Fear Threatens our Freedom – Daily Telegraph (paywall)
Politicians say they are frightened to speak out — when speaking out is all they’re paid to do.
Mike Robinson: this type of article gets swamped by the opposite opinion.
David Scott: will the Express stand up against the intimidation and threats to hit their advertising revenue? The UK Gov is an occupying power and it operates by fear.
Brian Gerrish: there is fear in Westminster. When we were trying to get MPs to fight child abuse, they said: “this is a dangerous subject to talk about.” Dictatorships attack their own people. That is what’s happening.
POLICE HIDE ID NUMBERS BEFORE RAIDING HOUSE OF ALEX BELFIELD “VOICE OF REASON”
Tactical Support Group — do they wear ID numbers?
Brian Gerrish: scruffy police all in black, weapons, hands in pockets, no identification.
Covid Injections ‘Tip of the Spear’ for Global Cities Militant Pursuit of ‘Equity’, by Mark Anderson — on UKC
TONY BLAIR TAKES ROCKEFELLER MONEY TO BLEAT FOR TRACKING
Tony Blair: “Vaccination is going to be in the end, your route to liberty.” — Evening Standard
GOD OF CANCEL CULTURE WAS A PREDATOR
PHILOSOPHER FOUCAULT ABUSED BOYS IN TUNISIA
“A fellow intellectual, Guy Sorman, has unleashed a storm among Parisian “intellos” with his claim that Foucault, who died in 1984 aged 57, was a paedophile rapist who had sex with Arab children while living in Tunisia in the late 1960s.”
BBC STING TRAPS UK PROFESSOR
TARGETED FOR HIS WORK EXPOSING REGIME CHANGE
Prof Paul McKeigue is part of Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media, which exposed the Commission for International Justice and Accountability as a regime change operation.
“The UK professor and the fake Russian agent” — BBC
Western govt contractor entrapped British scholar in sting operation to cover up Syria corruption scandal, by Ben Norton — The Grayzone
ALEX SALMOND FORMS NEW SCOTTISH POLITICAL PARTY, ALBA
NEW INDEPENDENCE EFFORT, DESPITE BEING “SETTLED FOR A GENERATION”
Green Party vulnerable
FLY POSTING HERO STRIKES V FOR VICTORY
POSTERS APPEAR IN PUBLIC SPACES
@ 01:01:18
UK Column News – 29th March 2021
I can’t find anything on the destruction of the British economy being inflicted by Brexit implementation, can you perhaps show me where they cover that?
I can’t imagine that they are pretending it is not happening, that would make them dishonest.
Just read the article in the Express. It has a grand total of 21 reader comments. While the smoke and mirrors of another Express article “Britons furious as EU accused of plot to ‘take control’ of AstraZeneca vaccine production” encouraged 346 easily manipulated Brits to vent via their keyboards.
The propaganda machine certainly knows which buttons to press.
A Russian proverb from Stalin’s time says
“The rules are simple: they lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them.”
Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz spoke of a “crime” in the context of vaccine allocation.
Whether this was actually a slip of the tongue…?
Translation of the wording “Because the European Union has always promised all 450 million citizens, all get the same amount of vaccine. And this CRIME... promise will now probably also be kept by the European Union.”
Watch how Kurz smirks after blurting CRIME.
The clip:
Here’s how to resist – get counterfeit vaccine cards/apps out in the world. If enough people start using these and it becomes known that some reasonal percentage are using fakes as proof, then the whol screening effort falls apart because they will not be able to tell who is and who ain’t.
North Korea/Russia/China and hackers everywhere – are you listening? I’m in the market.
Next step, we are told, if this is really is your solution: “We need the luciferase biometric implant vaccine because people have fake vaccine cards.”
Twitter:
“Interesting interview (in Dutch) with immunologist & vaccine expert Theo Schetters
https://youtu.be/vTpVtHNCkFY
He says mass Covid vaccination of healthy people is irresponsible policy.”
https://twitter.com/KoenSwinkels/status/1375928437467136001
You are helping to perpetuate this whole thing.
What fun, because there were a couple of ‘cases’ in Brisbane, the whole, huge State of Queen’s Land is now in lockdown. Masks are in vogue, with very, very strange rules. Here are some of the more bizarre and illogical……
Must be masked unless:
“Indoor recreational facilities and gym (except if doing strenuous exercise)
prisoners of corrective facilities or detainees in detention centres
anyone who is being married while in the process of being married
At weddings the couple getting married does not have to wear a mask while getting married if indoors. Photos can be taken without the bridal party or guests wearing masks.
Yes, professional and non-professional sports players must wear a mask while they are ‘on the bench’ waiting to play. They may remove their mask if they are puffing or out of breath.
If you wear a face covering, like a veil or scarf, you should wear your face mask beneath this, so it is fitted to your face.
This is how you stop your glasses fogging up when masking: you can also use micropore tape (available at all pharmacies) to tape the mask along the bridge of your nose and cheeks, then put your glasses on top – or – put a folded tissue across the bridge of your nose, then put your mask on and your glasses on top.
A counsellor would not need to wear a face mask if physical distancing can be maintained, but a client would still need to wear one.
Dancing in all other venues for any other reason is not allowed.
If you don’t comply you may be given an on-the-spot fine of $1,334 for individuals and $6,670 for corporations, a court-imposed penalty of up to $13,345 or 6 months’ imprisonment.”
Happy Easter everyone.
Yeah, but absolutely zero surprises with Brisbane going under. Picked it like a dirty nose weeks and weeks ago. With winter coming, they were always going to start rolling out the lockdowns. I hope not, but it could be a really creepy and hysterical few months on the cards. No surprises we get this on the eve of Easter too. The whole idea is to crush the individual, crush morality and decency…to pit the individual against the atheist State and breed dependence and despair.
The social engineers are disgusting cowards.
I’m not expecting the relaxed restrictions in Melbourne to last for very long either Arch.
Its all part of the psychological warfare against us – clamp down very hard (like in Victoria last year) then ease restrictions, then, bam, “cases” magically appear, and suddenly a State or city is put into lockdown again.
This time its Brisbane… and I’ll just add to your comment, but it’s being done to crush our spirit and have us so demoralised, we’ll be begging for the jab. That’s why they’re doing it.
I picked Melbourne would be in lockdown by April 7th. I may be out in that guess…
You, we, everyone has a clear choice – vote everyone out of office who is pushing all this foolishness. That is the only punishment that can be applied.
Vote them out? How does that work? The incoming party would fulfil the exact same agenda. The party system is pantomime. Come on now.
The ALP ”leaders” have been the worst, for the first time in my life I am happy to be in a state with a liberal leader even though the CHO is a liar and fraud who is also racist and invented ”cases” to justify locking down the state for three days over a new sneaky deadly thing on a pizza box.
These deranged uniformly gen X nitwits wouldn’t know medicine if it bit them on the noses. Anna is still whining about the 6 old sick people who died á year ago and still ignoring that 1250 people die every months in Qld and last year there was a 30% increase in road deaths. They win election with terrorism, that is the bottom line, 2 of the so called ”cases” were ”sick” months ago.
Not to mention that she’s a career politician who’s never had a real job…and her father was associated, or is associated with some kind of medical something or other…I can’t quite recall. But it’s something that you’d just go ‘oh that figures’. Last time Brisbane shut down/ masked up was the end of January…lasting around 2 weeks. I don’t recall stepping over bodies back then and won’t be this time. But ‘cases’…yeah cases can be used to cause hysteria and frothing at the mouth any old time. Disgusting liars and cowards.
Daddy was a pollie too…and now figure head of some Chinese based mob who have an interest in collecting all sorts of health details as part of this forecasting personal future health nonsense,,,..
interesting that a couple of the people were already sick Marilyn….doesn’t really surprise me as I smelt a rat…so easy to pull off a case here and there etc…and here in a relatively isolated part of wild it is just totally absurd to be included in this game.
odd too that virus if they are, come and go…people either get it or don’t and they move on…the show comes each year and a few people get sick…the same sickness doesn’t hang around for 12 months…always another version later…this is just a scam to still be here as a problem 12 months later
As I said yesterday the rules were obviously made up by some young thing after consuming a bottle of scotch..
No dining in restaurants, no gym/yoga, no skiing and suggested grade 4’s(9 year olds) start wearing masks.
It’s a beautiful pre-Easter long Weekend. I have an independent business -this will hurt me and others. I don’t make people wear masks or put foot steps on the floor-to let adults know where is acceptable to walk or stand.I don’t make people sanitize their hands.I let people do what they feel comfortable doing.But this makes the believers uncomfortable:
I had a woman shriek at me for 45 mins saying I “didn’t keep her safe” and “how she hasn’t gone out in a year and has co-morbidities! as does her husband!” and was concerned that “there was a person from Belgium speaking French! ” in my shop and “doubted that she was in BC for essential travel.” (I told her I couldn’t ask people for passports or identification(yet)) She was concerned that there was another customer- 20 feet away from her- not wearing a mask. I explained that can’t make people wear or ask why they aren’t mask-wearing for fear of “harassment” triggering a Human Rights case-that could be brought against me.Some have their own reasons for not wearing masks and it’s private.
It was not” essential” that she come to my shop. But,I couldn’t say that.
She said I was “lucky” as she could ” take me down on Facebook” or “call the Public Health Authorities” on my little business.
Everyday people talk to me, excitedly about the “vaccine”-which I am not getting.
I don’t know how long I can listen and partake- on a day to day basis- in this frustrating, tiresome abuse.
I feel your pain. That’s very sad. There’s a lot of people around like that woman you describe. These people are completely unhinged from reality and common sense. And yet these are the people who help to drive this entire nightmare.
Vancouver was where I landed as a young immigrant to Canada. My first job was working as a canvasser for a guy selling home renovations, vinyl siding, stucco, roofs, double-glazed windows. He was a charlatan who would trick people into buying stucco by blowing cigarette smoke through a strainer allegedly treated with some waterproof shit. Good times! Anyway, thanks to the job, I met tons and tons of people, chatted with them. Many were originally from the Prairies, having moved out West to escape the harsh winters.
They were hard, rugged people … Whatever the fuck has happened …?
A while ago, when I was still on FB, a guy I went to school with, who now lives in Vancouver, was going apeshit about somebody brushing against his arm in a checkout line. And – imagine! – he could feel this woman’s breath on the back of his neck. Of course, he sanitized himself with copious amounts of some disinfecting shite, and he “was probably gonna be okay”, but …
Belgian customer speaking French … ? …. ha ha ha … hilarious. C’est parce que l’on parle francais en Belgique, tabarnak! … That reminds me of a radio show I remember listening to in Montreal where a quebecois woman was complaining that some store was selling English cucumber (Explanation: Quebeckers can get kinda antsy when it comes to les maudits anglais). Oh take it home, don’t worry, it won’t talk to you, said the host …
Don’t tell me – that woman was what we call a “lardarse”?
These people fuck me right off – stuff themselves full of shit, take no exercise, have a paranoid attitude but one limited to other healthy people and expect the rest of us to kowtow to their inadequacies.
Just tell them to fuck off.
you should put up one of these, and tell that stupid bitch to take it up with the BC Human Rights Commission.
https://bchumanrights.ca/mask-poster/
A classic admission of the whole scam- even WITH a vaccine, you still must quarantine arriving in Singapore. Even if neg. PCR!
Nice earner for expensive hotels!
So what exactly does the vaccine do? Not much apparently…
Not much – just turn you into a transhuman robot slave and eventually kill you (and perhaps others too).
This is conditioning through cognitive dissonance. (Torture.)
The purpose? Control. The human internet.
I hear a Robin singing away out there,
Israel’s “Green Pass” is the model for the future, which makes sense, in a sick, fascistic kind of way. When you’re already an apartheid state, what’s a little more apartheid?
Disgusting anti-semitism
Go back to ‘Labour Friends of Israel’ or wherever you came from. Israel IS a fascist, racist, apartheid state brutally occupying and murdering Palestinians.
Go ask a Palestinian about Israel.
Nothing to do with “anti semitism” Jake.
And the zios continue to persist that the ‘protocols’ are a dastardly forgery!
Israel Shamir — The Elders of Zion and the Masters’ Discourse
I keep hearing that “anti-zionism is the same thing as anti-semitism.”
since a large majority of them appear to agree with that claim, I’ve decided to stop contradicting them. it’s certainly not my place to tell them the content of their own identity. anybody who self-identifies as a fascist should be taken at face value.
You’ve never been there. Keep up your lies
Hey Jake, ever heard of the Nuremberg code? It was written and accepted by the global medical and political community in 1947 to prevent the exact facist experiments Israel is now doing ever being done again. It was written because of the medical experiments done on Jews and others. Give it a rest, Israel is a facist, racist apartheid statelet run by racists and thugs.
Yes the Israeli leadership are disgusting antisemites. Spot on john.
Goebbels was small fry as far as propagandists go.
Dropping Dead
Entire City in Shock as Another Italian Professor is DEAD Following the AstraZeneca COVID Injection (healthimpactnews.com)
Holy hell, that is a lot of destruction over a fake pandemic. How they hell do they get away with experimenting on the poor old souls with dementia,that is murder in anyone’s language.
My biggest problem is I’ve got kids and grandkids. I don’t care about myself, I ain’t doing it, i.e., the so called vaccine, and I’m in a position where I could handle the repercussions unless they went full Monty totalitarian, in which case we’ll all extras in a George Orwell inspired movie. But it’s really bothering me that my grandkids are going to have to take this experimental medical procedure just to go to school, and onward with who knows what to work, to live their frigging lives until the year 2200, unless they’re all killed off before that. Think about that. What the hell is going on? It’s obvious to me and many of us that this is all fake, this is all fake bs. Boil it down. But the true believers far outnumber of us, as the author indicates. What to do about it, again, as the author posits. I can’t disagree with what he says there either, no easy answers. I’m ready to fight, that’s all I know. How to get all of us together that are willing to fight and spread the word is the question. As always, Organization. Give me 100 million bucks (hey Greenwald, call up your friend Omidyar if you’re really real) and we could do this. Well, maybe 500 million, but that ain’t much in the scheme of things. Why not? Can’t we do that on Tiktok or whatever?
I’ve long wondered about the absence of deep pockets within the truther and sincere libertarian (not minor league conservative) communities funding the creation of genuinely competitive alternative services and institutions, like colleges, TV news services, ISPs, search engines, banking, et al. The continuing lack after so many years, particularly since 2001, is conspicuous.
Big al
Download Telegram and search for Official Voice. There you can join a growing community of NORMALS from all walks of life who feel and think just like you do.
I also worry about my kids, who are college-aged. They see through it and don’t want the “vaccine” but how are they going to get a job and have the things that normal people want – friends, family, a life…..
Right now I’m watching a Corbett Report – an interesting piece, as always. However, nearing the end, Mr Corbett is talking about the power of the “narrative.” Yes, of course; it would be absurd to doubt that.
But it comes with one HUGE caveat: the narrative MUST resonate with a person for it to take effect and become his or her guiding dogma. And the COVID narrative has become so entrenched precisely because it resonates with the vast majority of people.
The answer to this apparent paradox is very simple. People have been mistaken for essentially the good guys. They are not. People are essentially the bad guys. As such, it is a piece of cake for the rulers to construct a narrative the people will willingly and eagerly accept – just make it mean spirited and, above all, make it appear to be self-serving.
Great post. And absolutely true. In the eyes of everybody it’s good vs evil but in reality it’s evil vs evil. If you can manipulate this you can get both sides by the balls.
People can’t see it. The illusion of fighting for a cause good or evil is the trap. The only fight worth fighting is fighting for neither because that’s where the path to freedom is.
John Connor
The Resistance
You better watch out mate, a T-2021 has just been assigned to your ip address.
I concur with that assessment. I have long noted now that most people almost invariably are drawn without struggle to the lesser of any two choices; the ugly over the beautiful, lies over truths, the incompetent over the qualified, the fake over the sincere, the mean over the kind, the corrupt over the virtuous. It’s everywhere and always has been. Time it was factored in for those that see it plainly, and it’s plain to see.
“When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing; when you see that money is flowing to those who deal not in goods, but in favors; when you see that men get rich more easily by graft than by work, and your laws no longer protect you against them, but protect them against you. . . you may know that your society is doomed.”
“Atlas Shrugged” – Ayn Rand
Ayn rand was another total maniac, not sure why anybody would quote her. The Rand corporation has does sterling work over the years to land us in the predicament.
Ayn Rand was pithy. She managed to construct many sound bites in her day – many of which actually have a distinct ring of truth to them. Here’s just one that stands out:
“Power is a weed that only grows in the vacant lot of an abandoned mind.”
If you ignore the mixing of discordant metaphors, it’s quite a mouthful of truth.
Vitrolioc garbage. OffG is at times unparalleled in its reporting of the last year. It also sometimes messes up by getting loose cannons like this guy with extremely heavily charged content that seems more like an excuse for him to tell a story to stroke his own ego and need for gratification than it does to actually benefit those who are reading.
I’m not sure if he’s losing his mind because he wants to keep up with the current climate but knows he’s running out of steam, or because of how fucked up the last year has been in general, understandable because we’ve all been there. Either way, it’s a dangerous thing to have someone on a platform like this scaring the living shit out of would-be readers based on nothing but his own projections. Perhaps being so fucking militant isn’t working buddy? Or maybe you’re militant because you have some sort of personal connection to the stories you’re telling people or maybe a connection to an extremist ideology you should let your viewers know about? There’s been quite a lot of strange “lone wolf” men hail out of Germany over the years, many of them with deranged minds. Maybe you should try going for a walk and actually trying to talk to people instead of assuming the next person you talk to is part of the SS.
It’s this militant extremist posturing from many of those against what’s going on who are adding salt to their wounds. These people are just as poisonous as the so-called bad guys; hateful vengeful and disturbed by all accounts judging by the rhetoric they spout on and offline and I’m guessing it’s get very little to do with the narrative and the fact that 364 days a year these people are digging their own shallow grave and wallowing in it regardless of what topic is on the menu today.
I’m against what is going on but I’m not seconds away from joining John Connors resistance to fight Skynet in some apocalyptic last frontier for freedom. And all you that are, especially the extremists, are mostly in love with how vicious and dark your imaginations can get and not solely the actual reality of what’s going on, not to say what is going on is acceptable.
Have you tried dialogues with people? Have you tried being nice? Tried being compassionate? Empathic? Tried advising and signposting potential would-be sceptics of the current narrative? Have you tried patience? What about just generally not going out with the belief that the world is out to get you. News flash – you’re not that important. Even the so-called good guys don’t get that attention. Have you tried understanding the basics of social psychology and how much of what is going on is typical and expected behaviour given the group dynamics (and subsequent attitudinal change and influencing)? Maybe identity people as victims and not solely as the aggressors. Just remember how it was black people at one point, gay people, women, Muslims, mentally unwell etc. But now we all seem to live sorta well together, or at least we can just about stand one another.
And there’s this guy acting like the antidote to divide and conquer is to simply divide and conquer some more by making the already scared subjects of this reign of terror shit their pants even more and run around like people possessed.
This article is garbage. It’s toxic. And it’s precisely what is stirring the divides among society by creating the illusion there are divides in the first place and reaffirming the narrative and building on the foundations of the us vs. them mentality. Straight into the hands of the adversary, perceived or otherwise.
Which makes me wonder whether this CJ Hopkins is really a credible source of information and whether his agenda is actually aligned with the true interests of the masses right now who need clear and well articulated information to better help them make their own informed decision. All this article does is empty a more than excessive serving of speed into your glass of water and get you seeing the secret messages on the wall where perhaps they do not exist, and in most cases, whether during a mind f*ck like this or not, do not exist.
The last thing everybody needs right now is to be cajoled onto a journey into the darkness of someone’s mind and it be sold as absolute reality. Either the author has taken his exposure to a growing audience of people during this alleged pandemic to his head and likes the cult leader ego boost from the following he’s made, or he potentially needs to take a break for his own mental health. Or both.
See how this pans out people. Stay viligant. Do your research. Seek out contrasting sources that contradict as many sources of information as you have in order to identify biases in your information, blind or otherwise. Calm yourselves. Plan ahead and work on building your lives back/bigger. Zone out from the group think and stop relying on the toxic mindset of the small town mentality to ascertain your place in society. You’re part of a nearly 8 billion strong society. It would be impossible and absolutely insane to assume you are meant to fit in to the world with a small town mentality. Broaden your awareness to the species as a whole. You do not know the intentions of every person on the planet or have a personal attachment to each and every person on the planet. You do not have a relationship with every person on the planet. Detach. Build an inner locus of control. Start running on internal power.
Only YOU can save yourself from this. And you will only do that by understanding it is what YOU do during these times that will define your life going forward. And in that you have ALL the potential to do something great and envision and create the reality you want to live in. Choose wisely or otherwise it could be the reality this author seems to be living in. A reality that seems more like a graphic novel that dominates every aspect of your consciousness to the point of driving you to the brink.
Or maybe that’s the point? Maybe this article and its author don’t have the clear intentions you think they have? Maybe the brink is the designated stop. Maybe you’re being driven to this destination on the bus of non-believers by a designated driver who sold himself as the leader of the movement you support but really has an allegiance elsewhere. Don’t trust articles just because they are posted on what appears at the time to be a reputable site. Question everything and trust nothing. When someone is telling you the truth, always question their motives. They usually have their own agenda.
Apart from all that, what the fuck did I just read? If the government ever needed a reason to start enacting domestic terrorism laws articles like this would be a great place to start and not solely because they deviate from the mainstream narrative but because they seem to clutch onto extremist ideologies that go well beyond supporting the counter movements of a political narrative and into the dark places where you find the extremists. Extremism is not what we need. We need people to be conscious, aware and detached from anything that might taint their ability to defend their freedoms in a way that compromising their doing so.
And well, believing the whole world is turning against you and that you have no choice but to consider everyone an enemy is for both friend and foe in a battle of attrition, signs of the dismantling of the mind and the structure of the personality, a stable sense of self in relation to others and the world around you. More or less alienation and self made invalidation from society and culture, and not in the most advantageous of ways.
What is it about these vaccination passes, i.e., the ones that you will have to possess in order to do who knows what at this point, which are for a proven false pandemic, don’t you get? You’re not as smart as you think you are, but then again, none of us are.
What exactly did CJ say or point out that you find to be so extremist and hysterical? I think he has his finger right over the target, and the severity of the current plan for mandatory vaccinations and health passports cannot be understated. Have you read the book that CJ mentions at the end, or at least the excerpt he linked to? If you cannot see the similarities between Nazi Germany and this I am afraid that you may be suffering some cognitive dissonance. I’m not trying to be mean or extremist, but it seems pretty clear to me and I dare say most of the readers of this site where the current agenda is headed (technocracy, Brave New World meets 1984, etc.)
Nope. And I agree to some extent but wallowing like victims waiting to be executed isn’t going to fix anything and if anything is encourages precisely the very thing we are trying to eradicate, as if by coincidence. Look at the language the author is using. It’s almost like he is frothing at the mouth to get out this fear porn to the masses. The same people he apparently will be headed to the inevitable execution with.
Great. Our leaders are pussies who want our last moments to be in pain and agony and for everybody to resign to a miserable dark fate thanks to the projection of our so-called leaders, or at least those with the ability to contact the masses and relay garbage articles like this.
You know what would be better? REAL solutions for dealing with the problems we face. Not pathetic cries for help like this. Can’t you fucking see why are all here with you?! Okay so why the fucking continued assault on what already will inevitably be the last threads of sanity most people have? And worst still, by those we want to see as beacons of hope and the last sources of so-called good journalism we have. You call this good journalism? You think this is the shit you would want to read in a concentration camp?
You’ll look back in several years and puke at how pathetic it was and the things people like this twerp were saying. Control yourself and convey worthy suggestions that can actually help otherwise shut the fuck up and stop seeking to use the fear and anxiety and existential dread many already have experienced in the bucket loads just so you can get exposure for your pathetic articles.
Where we are going will be determined entirely by our actions and not just that but we perceive the journey we are going on. Don’t try and fool people into believing the best approach for dealing with this is to add more anxiety, fear, doubt and paranoia to what is already a debilitating situation.
I keep saying when the neptune to nodes and eclipses finish…last one in June , much of this delusional nonsense will stop as well…people do get sick of it all…our idiot premier decided we would like a 3 day lock down out of the blue…we have had a bit too much freedom to take to it lightly though I did see an idiot sitting in his car with a mask on texting on his phone today…
where I go wearing my mask on my hand was acceptable…see they only said I had to wear one not where it had to be…most small businesses have already lost too much money to want to keep playing these games….
a look at said premiers chart says she is completely delusional at this point…as so many of the apparent leaders of society reflected all through this…
it may be okay to impose some of these weird no vax, no entry on some things but give them 6 months and they are staring down lost income and I am betting the financial issue behind all this gets more obvious and trades will start happening…if only in false vax certificates…the one thing about humans is some are clever…and as you say one has to get inventive, figure ones life around the crazy…so many of the crazy are heading for health issues….they won’t be staying around long.
The goal posts, since day 1, have been moving at every juncture of this debacle. And they have been moving in only one direction – the one that was shouted down as conspiracy mongering only months earlier.
Flatten the curve for a couple weeks, cases not deaths, no passports, no forced vaccines and however many more in-between.
The pattern is one directional, the point being if it continues, we aren’t getting to a nice place.
And presenting data to cultists – while I still calmly do so, gets you nowhere. “Science” is now a faith, where listening to the expert-priest is the only way of knowing what is scientific. Not a method for direct observation/measurement.
That the people who believe this stuff are turning into faith followers, and the goal posts keep moving only one way, yes of course it’s worrying: Mussolini defined fascism as having a strong religious fever to it, well, we are here now.
Try showing HCQmeta.com to a believer, they will simply ignore it.
Dear John,
One F bomb is excusable. After that it’s ranting. Which in a sense is what you’ve accused the author of.
You make some valid points, but this IS an insane, tyrannical, horrible situation we are living in. And I don’t see any evidence of it becoming any better.
Your comments have not elicited any kind of positive vibe to me.
But as they say in certain circles, thank’s for sharing.
it’s a disinfo troll, disregard.
Everything you say would be “spot on” except for one inconvenient truth: they (i.e., those who have bought into the madness and show no signs of seeing it for what it is) outnumber us (i.e., those who see through the madness) by a factor of at least a million.
Therefore, it is overwhelmingly “they” who are in the driver’s seat. If “they” wish to construct a world where “we” will be relegated not merely to the status of outcasts but to concentration camps – then it will come to pass.
If you find cause for optimism given those odds, more power to you. But bear one thing above all else in mind: there is literally No Place To Run Or Hide any longer. The authorities do not need ID chips or cell phone apps to track people; they already have everything they need. The digital ID is merely the icing on the cake.
fire sale… only $0.99/ft
Is there anything in the article that is false that I may have missed?
know your history, this is not a game. The great usa was started by bunch of gangsters, which lead to the genocide of 100 million first nation people. And that was just the begining, unless you have taken the time to know this and what has been going on since, its important to just observe before you react.
Er … doesn’t part of being a member of a society imply having a relationship with the other members of that society? Asking for a friend.
YOu’re funny, John Connor, given that I’ve never been to this site before today, and what a boon to find CJ Hopkins at the top of the page. I almost instantly knew I’d found a new home.
just watch out for marauding disinfo trolls.
try harder, disinfo troll.
Anyone care for a tall glass of ADE? Here ya go.
https://thelincolnite.co.uk/2021/01/major-covid-19-outbreak-at-lincolnshire-care-home/