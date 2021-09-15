COVID19/11: Narratives Intertwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.

The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.

*

Episode Eight of Narratives Intertwined features Dr Michael Yeadon, respiratory disease expert and former CSO, Vice President and head of allergy & respiratory research at Pfizer.

Dr Yeadon came to prominence as a Covid skeptic when he co-signed a petition demanding the clinical trials of the mRNA “vaccines” end, citing concerns the injections could negatively impact female fertility. Since then he has been an out-spoken and eloquent critic of the “vaccine” roll out and many other aspects of the Covid19 narrative.

In his interview, Dr Yeadon discusses how lies about ventilators and masks raised his suspicions in the earliest stages of the “pandemic”, how those suspicions were further heightened by the vaccine roll-out, and how the past year has affected his view of the world.

You can read some of Dr Yeadon’s previous interviews and articles here: [1–2–3–4] Or you can watch his feature-length interview from the Perspectives on the Pandemic series here and follow his telegram channel (shared with Robin Monotti) here