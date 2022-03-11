Another predicted spike in heart attacks (but it’s still nothing to do with the vaccines)

Kit Knightly
This past week saw two high-profile Australians – cricketer Shane Warne and Labour senator Kimberley Kitching – both die of sudden heart attacks aged 52.
As such, heart disease is back in the headlines. Again.
We predicted in our new-years post that explaining heart attacks would be a big part of 2022’s news cycle, and only three months in it has been a torrent.
It actually started in December of 2021, with medical doctors theorising that the stress and anxiety of dealing with Covid was going to cause a huge spike in heart problems due to “post-pandemic stress disorder”.
Before the end of January, the media were reporting that aortic stenosis was actually massively under-diagnosed and we could see up to 300,000 new cases of heart disease or damage in the near future.
At the beginning of February, a new reason was added to the list. As energy prices began to spike – do remember, that happened before the war – we were told the increased cold and stress could also cause heart disease.
Then, in mid-February scientific papers appeared claiming that “even a mild case of COVID” causes your “heart attack risk to soar”.
In short, and for many reasons, you’re much more likely to have a heart attack this year than you were last year.
Well, now the Sydney Morning Herald has joined in, with this article headlined “‘This is our biggest killer’: Shock deaths put spotlight on heart disease”, which warns:
The shock deaths of cricketer Shane Warne and Senator Kimberley Kitching should serve as a wake-up call to Australians about the prevalence of heart disease, doctors say, as a study shows COVID-19 may increase the risk for what was already one of the nation’s biggest killers.
Yes, having had covid – even if you just tested positive and had no symptoms – makes it more likely you’ll have a heart attack.
On top of that, warn the doctors quoted in the article, thousands of people will have missed their heart screenings due to lockdown, or have been sedantry and gained weight, not to mention the anxiety and stress.
All in all, Australians can expect a “rise in preventable heart disease deaths over the next five years”, according to health modellers.
But don’t worry, none of that is anything to do with the untested vaccines they’ve injected into literally millions of people.
Yes, all the major Covid vaccines are known to have “rare” side effects that impact the heart, such as blood clots and myocarditis, but clearly, that’s just a coincidence.
After all, the Sydney Morning Herald article doesn’t even use the word “vaccine”, not one single time. And they wouldn’t ignore anything that important, would they?
I welcome suggestions for future installments in the series, especially if you are able to provide a brief, damning statement issued by one of the perpetrators.
If people start getting “4” upon putting “2 plus 2” together this time around – instead of “18” or “26” or some such – then the psychos may have to start inducing heart attacks in the unjabbed to counterbalance the obvious connection between “vaccines” and heart attacks.
It might be a good time to be careful what Big Pharma and its lapdogs in the medical profession start giving you.
“Better safe than sorry” applies more to the medical establishment than to some newly “isolated” pathogen.
The “Deltacron Variant” has been discovered. And just in time to fly to Australia and settle in, in time to ravage the remaining grannies (held hostage in care homes – which the ‘covid’ viruses many variants love to visit), during the coming Winter.
Deltacron. Comprised of Delta’s severity – for naughty people. And the mildness of Omicron – for the not so naughty people.
It’s arrival Downunder should scare all those unjabbed age pensioners and recipients of social security payments to rush to The Jab Centre – though Australia’s “Miracle” government is probably expecting to save money if “Deltacron” knocks off a few more “useless eaters”.
Deltacron – The heart attack variant.
Meanwhile Bill Gates is very interested in bubonic plague…..let’s hope he gets it and not us. One project being carried out at Liverpool STM. The biggy is malaria and a vaccine, but malaria is caused by a parasite not a virus and Bubonic plague is a bacterial borne infection carried by fleas, another parasite……and Bill is being very philanthropic towards the school of tropical medicine.
Spacebusters recently made a fairly good video addressing this very issue.
One news item even claimed making your bed can cause a heart attack.
I know of at least 3 vaccine injuries in my small circle of friends and acquaintances.There are other suspicious deaths and illnesses.
There is an Australian middle distance runner named McSweeney (or something like that) who has developed pericarditis and will have to skip a tournament in Belgrade.
There is going to be a desperate need for a DNA altering heart attack vaccine. War stress. And also because Putin is going to nuke the nuclear power stations just down the road from where he lives, we will also need a new mRNA vaccine, this time to repair DNA mutations. And the market for radiation face masks and body suits and ventilators is going to be enormous. It could save the economy. A blessing in disguise.
Plus 50.
Just ignore the elephant in the room
what elephant?
I can’t see it.
Great article. The growing number of doctors who are waking up will no doubt support your analysis. Then there are those who have known it from the start, like Sucharit Bhakdi and Professor Michael Palmer. But it is not just heart disease.
Cancer is massively on the increase. Cancer Research UK is still begging for money to keep people in jobs while it celebrates 20 years of trying to combat vaccine damage. You’ve been helping them to beat cancer for 20 years and, while there might have been some progress, the battle in the future, I suspect, is going to get a whole lot tougher.
If GcMAF is a cure there is no way Big Pharma would let it onto the market in a beneficial dosage. Look what they did with Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine. And as the DAVOS group controls governments Big Pharma controls the health of nations. Wake up or we’re stuffed.
And when I write “Wake up” I don’t mean you lovely people.
My wife’s former colleague was hospitalised twice for blood clots in the lung. Convid of course. She waited three weeks and had her booster. Covidianity has the most fanatical followers than any other religion in history.
Some of the Australian government two billion dollar spend in preparations for the coming Australian Winter’s anticipated flu-covid epidemic will definitely be paid to media such as the Sydney Morning Herald to push claims that an upsurge in heart attacks and deaths are due to other causes, not the jabs.
The SMH’s article signals that such a propaganda campaign has started.
In the online fitness “community” there have been a rash of people falling out with heart problems. Many of them are bodybuilders who already put alot of stress on their hearts by using steroids and other drugs – the jab is understandably making their heart problems even worse. Of course the explanation is always solely the drug use – never the jab. There was even a kid who recently passed who didn’t appear to do any PEDs at all and just died. The rush to explain this away was fascinating – apparently now if you just work out hard and have a strict diet as a 20 something heart failure is expected!
be interested to have a side by side comparison data of people who have had at least a heart attack who had different quantities of jabs and also people who have had no jabs at all. according to a twitter post the senator had been jabbed so had shane warne who would have needed to take it to travel.
My 75 year old aunt texted me last night to tell me she and my uncle tested positive for Covid. I drove to their house at 12:30 AM and dropped off Ivermectin pills, HCQ, zinc, and Quercetin. She told me today her fever came down and that I may have saved her life. Uncle is feeling great. This is considered a negative outcome by the cabal. They would prefer my family dead. Their evil is no longer a theory and very much a reality. You can get your ivm by visiting ivmcures.com
The point of the vaccine is to prime the body to attack the virus. It will not cure anything. You need an anti-viral for that (that’s the zinc).
The point of the “vaccine” os to reduce the population.
Search this exact post. Stop spamming bs.
killed by the “vaccine” = natural causes
The Insurance companies won’t like that. Claims will be denied on the grounds that taking a vaccine is not an act of god. That the claimant should have known better.