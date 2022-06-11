The UK changed the definition of “case” to INCREASE Covid numbers. Again.

Kit Knightly
Yesterday Sky News and the Huffington Post and several other outlets all flared up near-identical headlines warning that …
Covid Infections Increase For First Time In Two Months
The HuffPo goes on to explain in more detail…
The jump is thought to have been caused by increases in cases compatible with the original Omicron variant BA.1 and the newer variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to the Office for National Statistics.
All the articles cite the Office of National Statistics (ONS) talking about Omicron and seem to consider this an explanation.
None of them mentions the fact the UK’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA) literally changed the definition of a Covid “case” back in February, making it almost inevitable cases would go up.
It’s all detailed in this post from the UKHSA site, helpfully titled “Changing the COVID-19 Case Definition”.
The article explains that the UKHSA will be moving on from the traditional meaning of “cases”, and instead counting what they call “case episodes”.
Meaning that, up until now, one person repeatedly testing positive for “Covid” throughout the pandemic was considered one “case”:
Until now, COVID-19 cases have been reported at the individual level: every positive test taken and reported by one person has been considered part of a single case record, initiated by their first positive test.
But from now on different positive tests of the same person will be considered separate “cases” as long as they are 90 days apart:
Positive test results that are 90 days apart (regardless of negative tests in between) will be considered as a separate episode of infection, and therefore the person is counted as a case more than once.
The supposed justification for this decision is “waning immunity” and the Omicron variant causing spikes in “reinfections”:
Although reinfections were initially very rare, we have seen the number rising slowly over the last two years, as immunity from prior infection wanes and new variants emerge. During the Omicron variant wave, the number and proportion of people being reinfected with SARS-CoV-2 has increased.
However, the inevitable consequence of this decision will be to make the case numbers go up. The press not including this in their story about the rising case numbers is – at best – astonishing incompetence.
In fact, making case numbers go up is literally the only impact it will have.
The UKHSA goes out of its way to point this out, highlighting that the change will have no effect at all on how they monitor infections, since they already treat new positive tests as new cases for the purpose of contract tracing, and have been doing so all along:
contact tracing has undertaken a very safe practice of following all positive cases, regardless of whether they were possible reinfections or cases of prolonged infection.
So, in short, whether or not the change is scientifically justified, it is a purely aesthetic one that will have no impact on anything, except to make case numbers look bigger.
And, of course, it’s not scientifically justified.
They have already stretched the meaning of “cases” well past its breaking point by defining anyone who tests positive as a “Covid case” whether or not they have any symptoms.
Now every single person who, over the past two years, tested positive on the useless PCR tests and was declared a “case”, can test positive again on the same useless PCR and be declared a new case.
Of course, messing with language to inflate statistics has been the modus operandi since the beginning of the “pandemic”. “Fully vaccinated”, “herd immunity”, “cause of death”, “vaccine”, “case” all have been subject to “updated” definition.
Clearly, this further torturing of statistics is about maintaining the flagging “pandemic” narrative.
Allowing people to become more than one “case” means the ever-increasing numbers of people rejecting the vaccines, masks and hysteria can be countered by the steadily dwindling number of NPCs who still religiously take Covid at face value.
It’s a desperation move. One that, hopefully, people will see right through.
It all follows right along with the FDA or was it the CDC [perhaps both for continuity] that changed the definition of a vaccine. Today, they may have changed the dictionary definition of “rare” as in the number of cases of Yanks who have had myocarditis as 40/M with over 200M injected sheeple. Do the math. That’s far from rare! What Dr’s. Peter McCullough and Robert Malone have been saying for well over a year is panning out as correct. These jabs are hurting folks and should be withdrawn. How does one pay off nearly 200 countries’ health agencies?
Who gives a flying fuck? It’s obvious that they’ll come up with any underhanded shit their rather intellectually deficient (why the fuck can’t they bring in something more creative – this shit is so boring!) selves can think of. Everybody is a case! Or, better still, everybody is an endless number of cases! Every-fucking-body is an asymptomatic carrier, has all the fucking variants, quadruple mutant, the whole hog. Whatever.
What does it matter what the government says? FFS, they’re the enemy. Wrap your head around it. The establishment is after you! Stop being offended, upset, put off by anything they say. Stop incredulously complaining that democracy isn’t working – it isn’t, it’s an illusion. It’s completely inverted. Stop whining that the media are lying. They are. They’re no good fucks, bastards in the employ of the establishment.
Fuck them all.
Get ready to divorce yourself from the establishment, the normie society. If you want your freedom, that is. There is no other way. Considering that they’ve shifted their covert ways of shafting people into an over assault on their asses, they mean business and they obviously intend to go all the way, wherever it is.
They took the gloves off, so should you.
Case as in nutcase…
Even in Chine they are getting pissex off. Maybe that was the plan all along- revolution against CCP!?
The plan all along is to control every aspect of our lives