Jan 23, 2024
WATCH: Identifying State Crimes Against Democracy in Real Time

Kevin Ryan joins host Piers Robinson to discuss the definitions of  “Structual Deep Events” and “state crimes against democracy” (SCADs), the tell-tale signs common to incidents from 9/11 to Covid and the October 7th Hamas attack, as well as how to categorize different types of SCAD.

Most importantly, Ryan discusses how these signs can help spot a SCAD unfolding in real time.

This is one section of a three-hour symposium Genocide and Empire co-hosted by the International Centre for 911 Justice and UKColumn, and you can watch the entire programme here, or in separate parts here.
Kevin Ryan is a chemist, former laboratory director, and prominent voice in the 9/11 Truth movement. You can read more his work at his blog. You can also watch his testimony to the Toronto Hearings on 9/11 here, his video on the parallels between 9/11 and Covid here and his interview as part of our Covid19/11 series here.

Straight Talk
Straight Talk
Jan 23, 2024 6:27 PM

Exposing more deception. Must watch:

The Great Taking – Documentary

“David Webb exposes the system Central Bankers have in place to take everything from everyone.”

