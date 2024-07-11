The Rise of the FALSE False Flag
Kit Knightly
In my previous article, Why you should never believe your eyes, we discussed new technologies that make the creation of literal “fake news” more possible than ever. In this follow up we’re going to discuss the potential benefits of faking the news vs creating the news.
A false flag operation is generally defined as ”an act committed with the intent of disguising the actual source of responsibility and pinning blame on another party”
The phrase originates in naval warfare, when ships would literally fly a flag of another nation’s navy.
Historically speaking, they are covert military operations carried out with the aim of creating a cassus belli, either initiating, justifying or perpetuating a war.
The attack is very real, only the flag is false.
But recent years have seen the rise of a new idea – the false false flag. That is to say – entirely fake “events” with only the barest relationship to objective reality. Blanks and crisis actors, fake victims and fake shooters.
This concept has been the subject of discussion recently, with the civil suit against Alex Jones for calling Sandy Hook a “hoax” and the on-going trial of journalist Richard D Hall in the UK for suggesting the Manchester Arena bombing was fake. Similar suggestions have been raised about the Boston bombing of 2013 as well. Others, including Riley Waggaman, have raised questions about the recent “terrorist attack” in Moscow too.
Now, I’m not definitively claiming any or all of those events were faked – though of course they may have been. What I’m pointing up is the shift in discussion.
But then, we don’t need to look far for the greatest provably “fake event” in recent times: “Covid”, which was purely a construction of media hype and corrupt science creating an entirely fake pandemic.
Once you’ve absorbed all the facts of the case, that’s the only interpretation that stands up to scrutiny.
In fact it was such a vast infestation of fakery it spawned mini-fakes. It wasn’t so much a fake event as a flock of fakes of varying sizes.
Covid alone proves that the powers-that-be certainly do engage in staged or faked events. And, as highlighted in the first part of this series, it’s been known for decades that news reports are regularly faked, on both the small and large scale.
Yet, still, the question that gets asked whenever the possibility of fakery is invoked is “why?”
Why would a state apparatus with the power to really do something, opt to only pretend to do it?
This is a standard argument made against the idea of state-sponsored fakery, and although it is logically flawed as being purely an argument from incredulity, it is a question we can and probably should endeavour to answer.
So – why would the state, or powerful actors within the state, choose to fake something rather than simply do it?
Clearly we can rule out moral or ethical considerations. That shouldn’t require further explanation. The state has no objection to causing suffering, that has been demonstrated over and over again. It wouldn’t shrink from sponsoring a real terror event just because real people would end up dead.
Indeed, a “fake event” doesn’t even necessarily preclude real death – as (again) “covid” has shown us.
The “pandemic” was entirely fake but those allowed to die through inaction or directly killed by DNRs, denial of care or ventilator-abuse were real.
As was the very real and often very fatal fallout of lockdown and other “anti-Covid” measures.
But, if not a moral objection to inflicting real death and/or suffering, then why would a fake event be perceived as a better option? What benefits does fake have over real?
Well, here are some possibilities for consideration:
- You can’t prove a negative. A fake event, in an odd way, is harder to disprove than a real one. It is quite easy to show the official explanation for a real event is false (think 9/11). But if there is no real event, only a story, then there will be no inconvenient facts to challenge you. And of course it’s virtually impossible to prove a negative – an absence of existence.
- Lack of physical evidence. An extension of point 1, but a fake event cannot be forensically traced back to real culprits. Real gunpowder and explosives are traceable and leave real chemical residue. Fake events have none of this baggage.
- Keeps your options open. A real event is bound by the physical realities of the situation. Your story must try to fit those facts. A fake event is open ended and can fluidly change as the needs of the story changes. Again, we saw this with Covid.
- No real victims. A real shooting or bombing creates real victims and leaves real grieving families who might demand investigations and ask awakward questions (see the 9/11 victims’ families). A fake event has only fake victims who are on your payroll, not only will they never ask awkward questions they are incentivized to conceal the truth.
- Less guilt or regret. Institutions and agencies don’t have consciences, but individuals do. It is generally easier to persuade “foot soldiers” (literal and metaphorical) to pretend to hurt people than to actually hurt them. It’s an extension of the single blank in the firing squad.
- Easier to control. An entirely staged event is easier to control than a real event. For example, a real pandemic disease might fade away too quickly or not be deadly enough. Worse still, it might kill the wrong people – you or your family. A fake disease kills exactly who you say it killed and no one else, and can go away or come back as your need dictates.
Those are all just practical considerations, of course. We haven’t even got into the more unknowable world, the potential psycho-social motivations of what we call the global deep state.
What might be the victory conditions of this psychological war “the Elite” are waging against the people of the world?
As I noted in my article The Perfidious Unreality of the New Normal, observation would suggest a deliberate agenda of undermining the very idea of objective reality. A move by our controllers to insert themselves as a filter between every person on the planet and the world they experience.
The final aim being that everything – everything – the entire fabric of our shared reality – is made up?
Because that is the ultimate demonstration of total control?
Here we come to the point where we should address the key difference between a staged event and real one – the target.
If you need a President dead, you can’t pretend to shoot him. If you need to claim terrorist insurance, you can’t pretend the buildings fell down.
A fake event can only be a preferred possibility when your aim is purely optics.
In other words, the real target of a fake event is always the audience.
It’s always a psychological attack aimed at our perception of the world or of certain groups of humans, or certain alleged dangers.
With the advent of AI generative technology, deep fakes, voice synthesizers and the like, the fact of the matter is we can likely expect a great flood of “fake news” sold to us as real – because why not? Why wouldn’t this option be utilised at least sometimes?
The questions moving forward are – how far has it already gone or will it go? And are we prepared enough psychologically to be able to tell the difference?
I haven’t know a time in which works of fiction are so heavily referenced as being “strangely prescient”. Cf. Zombie apocalypse “The Last of Us”.
And this only about a month ago from the Graud:
“The Day After Tomorrow at 20: a strangely prescient ecological warning
The disaster flick is riddled with inaccuracies, cliches and gusts of machismo. But with its global climate catastrophe, it feels more relevant than ever”
Note the sly little hint: “riddled with inaccuracies” (???!!!) And yet “more relevant than ever”.
Well in a way that’s true. There has never been a time when bullshit was “so relevant”!
Isn’t it all about confusion?
If they just fed us one story we could concentrate on attacking that narrative.
Even then, with buildings collapsing for no reason and cruise missiles hitting the worlds most defended building, the majority still believe the official narrative.
How much more difficult, then, for any critic to oppose the lies when we are presented with so many red herrings and multi-layered bluffs, double bluffs and triple bluffs.
What about that odd story about mass rapes in Cologne on New Year 2016? I see that wiki not only reports this as if it was beyond doubt but casts all criticism as alleging the “rapes” were covered up.
When I first heard about this – voiced on the BBC with the customary certainty – I saw no evidence and indeed the BBC said “These scenes may be disturbing” before showing scenes of …. People lighting fireworks!
After which the entire media breathlessly reported this “atrocity”. Even “dissident” channel Russia Today.
And them when images started to circulate, they all turned out to be images from elsewhere and in one case even an image from a training video!
And yet this deeply suspicious story was the excuse for the German press to produce Nazi type propaganda that was exactly like the old antisemitic stuff only with Muslims aa the target.
“aa the target.”
Should be
“as the target.”
Thank you, snapping OG editor!
Wiki’s cunning redirection of criticism in the opposite direction – “This story is being covered up!” even as every fucking media channel is blaring it at maximum volume – was later reprised for covid. “No-one is talking about covid!” as everyone talked about covid!
I learned a few things when I was a Civil Servant:
1/ The State sees its role as being to control the populace.
2/ Information is a management tool.
3/ While it’s rare to outright lie, a great deal can be achieved with omission, emphasis and exaggeration.
4/ Why would the public concern themselves with events? They elected a Government to do that for them.
5/ The experts know best and should be deferred to.
Ex-Civil Servants will recognise this outlook. Others may find it hard to believe.
The five commandments of $atan$ $oldier$.
Coming next… virtual elections:
https://dumptheguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/08/reform-uk-under-pressure-to-prove-all-its-candidates-were-real-people
The main point is always that the mainstream narrative is false. They seek to hide that behind a smokescreen of confusion and use that to sow division. The 9/11 “debate” about nanothermite vs. directed energy vs. mini-nukes is the exemplar.
There were 3 separate attempts to show that evil Assad of Syria was nerve-gassing his people, besides the White Helmet videos. We heard of something called “barrel bombs”. The claims of the UN OPCW leader got so ridiculous that its entire team in Syria rebelled.
Later, Iranian missiles “or something” hit “or may have hit” petroleum tankers in a UAE port. The problem here was the difficulty in concocting convincing photos, let alone videos.
“that make the creation of literal “fake news” more possible”It was all predicted then again how far in advance are those in the know.
This BBC play from 1968 News Benders has them faking news events including a fake moon landing using a model and a grainy black and white image that would happen just one year after the programme.
I think there are more FALSE false flags than real ones these days.
Is the war in Ukraine real? At very least it’s a war no one seems to be trying to win!
The “new” UK government doing its bit:
https://dumptheguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/10/uk-will-give-ukraine-3bn-a-year-for-as-long-as-it-takes-says-starmer
Deliberately prolonging wars is nothing new for UK governments – there’s substantial evidence they did this for both world wars. The end date for WW1 appears known from the beginning and was encoded on the number plate’s of the car used in the assassination.
The vast profit from military and other aid to Ukraine is real. As usual, much of it flows back to the major (an desperate) financial centres.
The ‘real event’ where Covid was concerned was: engineer a game-changing shift of shopping patterns from traditional stores to online via orchestrating mass lockdowns over months, not days; ‘transfer > $100bn in profits to a small number of ‘vaccine producers’; introduce massive stress into the banking system through making hundreds of millions of honest homeowners unable to keep up their mortgage payments due to employment being put on hold; etc etc Who were the beneficiaries? Well, Jeff Bezos in the first case – Amazon was the single biggest beneficiaries of global lockdowns without exception. Pfizer, BionTech and Moderna and their instituitonal investors (include dear old Larry Fink in that). Any secured creditors for Government borrowings to keep national economies afloat – exactly who that is I don’t know, but BIS, Central Banks and the biggest banks on the planet are probably involved. The whole point of Covid was a global… Read more »
It would not surprise me if the vast National debts of nations, particularly in the developed world have been collateralised against national assets eg infrastructure, land, natural resources. When the economic implosion occurs the ‘secured creditors’ will then take over the tangible assets of nation states.
In his book ‘The Great Taking’ David Rogers Webb talks of ‘secured creditors’ in relation to having first call on the private assets of individuals and companies in the event of a systemic banking/financial failure.
I have no evidence of this for nation states, but it is certainly possible.
‘No real victims’ oh, man, I wish that was the reason. But it ain’t. Even though victims may be, or possibly are, staged to at least some degree (fi Betty Ung of which Jon Revusky wrote a brilliant essay for which he was… excommunicated as a writer from Unz review, but that is an aside), there are also real victims in false flag events. Think of covid, and the real victims that fell due to negligence of medical doctors (fi by treating pulmonary embolism with ventilation or by ‘compassionate’ use of remdesivir in patients ‘diagnosed’ with ‘covid’). This negligence definitely led to real victims, but do these victims (if they survived) ever step out and say that they were victimized? – No! And why? – Because victims, like ordinary citizens, prefer the comfortable lie, of which which they can read all about in the daily papers, over the ugly truth… Read more »
As a favour to the similarly curious, here’s the link to Revusky’s follow-up article on “Betty Ong”. Essential reading, humorous – I had a headache whilst reading but still managed a belly laugh. Thanks Willem!
https://www.unz.com/article/revisiting-911-betty-ong-and-the-mystery-of-black-betty/
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false” – CIA Director William Casey
Gotta watch those Ruskies.
Almost 15,000 kms between the two capitals, and still the paranoia runs thick, fast and contrived:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-07-12/afp-arrest-major-investigation/104089258
Had a disheartening experience today.
We live in a small regional town (pop 16,000) in Southern Australia. Visiting relatives in Melbourne (pop five million) we were at a large suburban shopping complex and observed at least twenty people, old, middle aged, young parents and their children wearing masks.
I felt pity for them and loathing for the purveyors of pain.
Sometimes the world is grim.
In an open-plan office, a youngish guy just told me (when asked) that the mask he was wearing was optional. I mentioned that there was harmful stuff in it.
“recent years have seen the rise of a new idea – the false false flag. That is to say – entirely fake “events” with only the barest relationship to objective reality. Blanks and crisis actors, fake victims and fake shooters.”
People began to notice that some events were completely fake in 2012 after the Aurora Cinema shooting event so the reference to recent years is somewhat befuddling.
It can become very annoying second guessing things, to self and others and sometimes it seems like undermining even a false reality is problematic in some ways.
This was very popular 10 years ago, it was essentially censored out of existence. I am pleased that you have noticed this but there is nothing new about any of it.
How short is our awareness of our own cultural history getting when 12 years ago is no longer ‘recent’? And are you saying this rise of fakery isn’t worth talking about because it started 12 years ago? Comments like yours just seem like noise drowning out signal. False false flags are happening increasingly often and so should be talked about, agreed?
The faker faking a fake faked fakery.
It is everyone’s responsibility to flood the information space with deep fake fakery of Politicians saying all sorts of truths. Politicians shiting their pants and falling over flapping their arms.
There are so many ways to fake the truth into awareness.
What about that Telegraph headline that boldly states the reason for all this Western aggression against Russia is to smash it to pieces in order for BlackRock to steal all their Resources.
That was from just yesterday.
I don’t know about Blackrock but it’s quite true that US taxpayer funded bureaucrats have for years made serious plans devoted to splitting up Russia into small pieces because “it’s just too large.” It’s said Mrs. Thatcher and others thought Russia had too many natural resources and were irked that Russia refused to be colonized by “the West.” US elites in 1990s believed Russia “was ours to lose,” was their personal property. Accordingly, in 1990s US fat cats plundered newly independent Russia, left it for dead, and laughed about it. Luckily for millions of Russian human beings, Mr. Putin came along.
Good topic to prep however I know nothing about it.
What I would like to address is the perception “Covid”, which was purely a construction of media hype and corrupt science creating an entirely fake pandemic…”
We REALLY need to constantly include the fact that its success was actually dependent on extreme physical violence, the ruse failed the force did not. It’s a really important point I believe.
I think they fake it when that’s the best option, let it happen when that’s the best option (LIHOP), or make it happen (MIHOP), when that’s the best option. Depends on what they’re after. Pearl Harbor, Gulf of Tonkin, 9/11, moon landings, the mighty Scamdemic, babies being thrown out of incubators, all the same thing only different. Might be giving “AI” a little too much credit for the possibilities but then again, it depends on the level of psychopathy involved. Apparently, there is no end to psychopathy and no end to it being prevalent, if not normal, at the top of the food chain. So the more tools to aid in that evilness, the more likely we ain’t seen nothing yet. Then again, look at the shit they did without AI. B b b Baby, you just ain’t seen nothing yet.
the so called AI deep fakes of recent generative AI releases can hardly be considered state of the art whatever “AI” is being paraded through today’s increasingly desperate hype cycle is certainly not the most powerful form of the tech – the most potent development resides squarely in the pipeline of DARPA & Friends just like all other “tech breakthroughs” for the past 60 years or do folks seriously believe that ol Sammy and OpenAI, Google etc. just got a huge jump start ahead of the mumti-trillion dollar global intelligence defense stack this time? why folks assume any given video/image/ voice artifact over the past 15 years is most certainly real is perplexing to me another peculiar observation: the fact that AI doesn’t actually exist Machine Learning exists (28 year senior tech bro here, Analytics/AI) these are essentially more heavily layered automation algos yes, glorified text and imagine auto-completers –… Read more »
In the 1930’s Roosevelt offered The New Deal.
Now we are being force fed The New Real. A two dimensional view of their highly profitable, manufactured reality.
Eat (bull)shit and die.
Roosevelt came from a Wall Street dynasty and the centerpiece of the “New Deal”, the NRA, was pure monopoly capitalism (the other “alphabet agencies” were largely camouflage imo).
The alleged 1934 “coup” against Roosevelt looks like a fake event on the babies/incubators line:
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/1934-coup-bugaboo-part-1-from-the-vyzygoth-archives/id1388815042?i=1000661264117
Apologies to all those who still think Smedley Butler was some sort of hero. War is indeed a racket but testimony given by a Freemason to a committee of Freemasons and which helped keep the USA on the sidelines in the late 1930s shouldn’t be taken at face value or seen as some sort of great contribution to humanity. Calling war a racket in 1941 and accusing Roosevelt of LIHOP (at the very least) over Pearl Harbor would be a very different matter.
The semi-“coup” of FDR occurred at the 1944 Democrat Convention. Everyone knew FDR was going to die soon, so his VP was guaranteed to be president. Insiders ungraciously removed FDR’s widely popular VP Henry Wallace and installed an unpopular if known at all Harry Truman in his place. FDR died in April 1945, Truman automatically became pres. Four months later on August 6, 1945, Truman dropped a nuclear bomb on Japanese civilians. Three days later, August 9, 1945, Truman dropped a second nuclear bomb on Japanese civilians.
Welcome to hologramistan brought to you by your national fraudcasting service.
Props in a theatrical performance do not have to be real.
All of these manufactured events are artifacts of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques and social engineering.
Fake photos of people falling dead- fake images of coffins piling up- fake doctors claiming hospitals were overflowing- fake tests to produce a fake disease- fake scenes outside hospitals staged by PR firms- fake media parrots lying through their teeth every night- fake trials of a toxic bioweapon- fake everything.
All they need to do is create the perception of a pandemic/mass panic with staged Hollywood productions, doomsday models, and fraudulent tests to manufacture the fake cases.
The only thing that’s real are the murders they are committing and the industrial scale looting they are doing.
All else is fraud and fiction- all of it.
Fraud to you by the Tavistock Institute of The City Of London and their master…
how far has it already gone or will it go? And are we prepared enough psychologically to be able to tell the difference?This chapter develops a hypothetical scenario for the conventional attacks that accounts for the perception by most witnesses of a flash and by fewer witnesses of a ‘bang’. In this scenario, the flash was created with photoflash bombs, while the ‘bangs’ were local events caused by detonation in the air of high explosives, which possibly were contained in bombs that resembled the purported Nagasaki bomb (‘Fat Man’) in size and shape. Also exploded in the air were bombs filled with napalm and with mustard gas, which then rained down on the city.Furthermore, the chapter makes the case that the Japanese authorities were not surprised or deceived by the ‘atomic’ bombings but rather colluded both in staging them and in obfuscating their true nature. It is also discussed how… Read more »
wow…. this comments editor was coded by a real shit eater!
I feel your pain…LOL!
Two words “plausible deniability” a tool used to create a dividing line which usually forces the observer(s) to take a position on one side or the other.
Never under estimate the gullibility of the general public to adopt “the official story” as the whole truth.
Aha: “Albright’s People (Die Albrechtsleute)”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacob_Albright
You might ask where this mental illness of self-abandonment comes from. Well, it comes from many sources. Keyword “Holocaust”, keyword “slavery”, keyword “colonialism”.
Perhaps the question should be asked differently: Why are white Europeans in particular susceptible to total self-sacrifice?
These roots go deeper, all the way back to Christianization, which commanded them to be guilty from the beginning (original sin).
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13584815/Oliver-Dowden-Banksy-Glastonbury-inflatable-migrant-boat-saying-traffickers-putting-migrant-families-lives-risk-not-sort-thing-joke-with.html
https://counter-currents.com/2024/07/culture-as-programming-part-2/
a guy wanted to get into the film industry so he made 3 clips on youtube
jim carey in the shining small little segments he later did a clip no country for old men with arnie arnold the terminator
these clips used home computer and they are better than hollywood
shining clips are more like 6 years old deepfake
reality is fading away
The big question is: Why stage the event in the first place?
And an even bigger question: Why provide so many clues that the event is staged?
To wake up the sufficiently perspicacious.
Why wake them up?
Because they are THE ELECT.
Reading Rudolf Steiners works he states that humanity must wake up. It is critical and will take place
Not just to the physical but the spiritual also. Part of the plan ?
Tonight’s fake event was Biden referring to the Ukranian spiv as President. Clearly staged to accentuate his condition in their favour.
This demonstrates that the Democrats either never expected him to run the course or deliberately planned a self-created implosion so that the next runner could be parachuted in as a saviour to gather floating voters.
I tend towards the view that they contrived a Last Action Hero scenario similar to Macron’ coalition saving France from the Barbarians.