WHO Declares Monkeypox a “Global Emergency”…again

The World Health Organization has officially declared “Mpox” (formerly monkeypox) a global emergency…again.

Speaking to the media less than an hour ago, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced:

“The detection and rapid spread of a new clade of mpox in eastern DRC [Democratic Republic of Congo], its detection in neighbouring countries that had not previously reported mpox, and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying,”

This is the second time in two years the WHO has declared monkeypox a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC). It was originally labelled such in the summer of 2022…before quietly having that status rescinded in 2023.

In truth, it was a narrative that flapped its little wings as hard as it could but never got off the ground. They tried to label it as “the same level as leprosy and the plague”, they did the trick with the PCR tests, and they changed websites to make it seem scarier.

They followed the Covid playbook step-by-step…none of it worked.

In the end it just sort of fizzled away.

But now it’s back. This time with a new name.

There’s some talk of clades and variants and whatnot, but we’re all too familiar with this dance now to let a costume change distract from the same old routine.

We know what’s going on. The only questions worth asking are “why now?” and “what next?”