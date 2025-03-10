Meet Mark Carney – Canada’s Next (Unelected) Prime Minister
Kit Knightly
After officially resigning two months ago, Justin Trudeau is finally stepping down as Prime Minister of Canada. His replacement? The recently-selected Mark Carney.
Regular readers are no doubt familiar with Carney, he’s had quite a few high-profile jobs over the years. As a quick reminder, let’s run down the highlights of his CV:
- 1990-2003: Goldman Sachs (various)
- 2003-2007: Department of Finance, Canada (senior associate deputy minister)
- 2007-2013: Central Bank of Canada (Chairman)
- 2010-2012: Bank of International Settlements Committee on the Global Financial System (Chairman)
- 2013-2020: Bank of England (Governor)
- 2020-2024: Brookefield Asset Management (Vice-Chairman)
- 2020-2025: UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance
- 2025-????: Prime Minister of Canada…apparently
My, there are a lot of banks on that list, aren’t there? Not to mention his special appointments at Chatham House and the World Economic Forum or his regular appearances at Bilderberg. However, the eagle-eyed may note the absence of previous elected offices.
In fact, not only has he never won any elected office at any level of government, he’s never even run before. He will be the first Canadian Prime Minister to have never held a seat in the House of Commons.
Now, we could talk policy here. We could ask ourselves, “what is Carney in favour of?” or “how are things about to change?” but that would waste my time and yours. Look at his résumé. Bilderberg, UN Climate Envoy, Goldman Sachs…we know what his policies will be. The same as everyone else’s.
The only meaningful change he can offer is the further degradation of our supposedly “democratic” system.
The Liberal Party’s leadership “election” is the entire extent of his political career, and (supposing it wasn’t fixed) he won that running against a single opponent with a 37% turnout of one political party. 100,000 people. One-quarter of one percent of the population of Canada.
Three days ago we published a piece on the state of “democracy” in Romania, calling it “the first post-election democracy”. It looks like Canada is pushing hard for that silver medal.
I wonder why the people of Canada don’t DO SOMETHING!!
Wait, never mind. `
Still too well paid off. A few more months of playing with their purchasing power…..
And how could he selected a world leader without an Epstein connection?
Carney is pictured having a good time with Ghislaine Maxwell, at the estate of Carney’s sister-in-law in Cornbury Park – a well-known hotspot of the globalist elite.
Vultures of a feather.
Wonders never cease, man.
Its just good to know that the government is in safe, reliable, hands. (!)
How can you be the Prime Minister if you aren’t an elected MP? Was the Canadian system previously this way or is it a recent bombshell?
The entire system has been hijacked, Jonathan.
One world government corporate fascism. Enjoy…
The WEF did the same in the Netherlands. The shove Dutch MI5 head Dick Schoof front to become unelected PM.
I found this ‘Overview of the World System..’ very interesting, it can also be downloaded as a pdf for those who are interested:
https://www.gemstoneuniversity.org/overview-of-the-world-system.html
Same $uiturd$ different day.
Also on Carney’s C.V. is the formation of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) in 2021. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs have since pulled out.
Hopefully, all this is a sign that they’re retreating on the green agenda and they’ll only be doing that if they have evidence that it’s not working, that too many people are not buying into it. Instead they went back to old road-tested devices like inflation and wars and rumours of wars. This doesn’t mean it won’t reappear.
Is leadership of Canada some sort of consolation prize?
wow this is so sad
but not so surprising
basically it’s the same model that foisted Draghi on Italy, Younis on Bangladesh, and a long list of junta strongmen on countries of Latin America
look! the hapless democratic parties haven’t been able to transcend their childish squabbling! we need a resolute disinterested caretaker to clean up the mess and restore governability! the more technocratic the better, goes without saying
Globalist on steriods…
Tyrants in suits.
Exactly!
Political parties the world over have been taken over by WEF and other stooges of the billionaire classes. Democracy is such a tired word, it is a theatre production that enables the owners of a country to hide behind puppets … unlike in China where the owners of the country have to balls it out and stand in front of the people and declare who they are. The big attraction of Democracy is that foreigners can run your country, they are the owners behind the curtain, not your fellow citizens. With Democracy, they can pretend that this fact is “hidden”, they can pretend that your fellow citizens run the country, they can pretend that your country is being run for the benefit of the citizens. It is all a scam, your country has been taken over, you don’t know who runs it, but you can be sure it is a set of people with lots and lots of money, enough to buy lots more puppets as they are required. As for Carney, he knows which side his bread is buttered, he prefers status to his own personal principles, if he has any, so he goes with the billionaire flow.
What’s in a name?
Carney (or ‘carny’) derives from ‘carnival’. Which in turn derives from Italian ‘carnevale’, from medieval Latin carnelevamen, ‘Shrovetide’ (literally ‘cessation of meat-eating’), from Latin carn- … In other words, giving up meat for Lent or on Fridays or forever…
So the advent of insects as main diet or fake Bill Gates ‘Burgers’ ad infinitum? Canada take heed.
Od and definitely kti would not have the guts to do a on the day similar about Trump or any of the right leaning lot.
instead we get framing article HEADERS with the likes of
hold the applause for trump the peacemaker or
Something’s Wrong’: Donald Trump Was Right About Autism.
and hardly any other article calling out the 500 billion stargate grid or 48 hours vaccine of project 25 or crpto world catpital at davos.
Rest assured a suppose ex gruntled ex Gauguin readers (if you believe the back story) now nudges to the right and pushing hate left agenda’s which pushes lot to populist party which is the agenda.
Goldman Sachs investment banker, central banker, BIS (the central banks banker) and pitbull terrier threatening companies with no further credit (loans) and bankruptcy unless they play ball with the climate doom propaganda by fulfilling its agenda.
Along with his other globalist attributes he is the perfect technocrat to have his arse shoehorned into any Prime Ministerial role. After Canada, perhaps they will just send him from country to country as its ‘leader’.
Technocracy rising? It sure is….
Great, another super rich member of the 1% club is going to save Canada from the other super rich man across the way. The bullshit gets thicker and thicker.
How often can the predator class pull this off at a time when people are starting to see that the system is rigged?
Dumb frakking idiots.
Seeing that the system is rigged and being in a position to do anything about appear to be two completely different things.
The masses have been conditioned from a very young age to obey authority without question if they want to stay off the naughty stair. Add to that long working hours for insufficient remuneration which is then taxed heavily to keep them poor, lowest common denominator tv in whatever time they have left when they’re not working, endless propaganda from the media etc etc. You know how it works. We all do.
Most of the masses are too brainwashed and too fucking tired to do anything but watch what is happening and, if they even sense anything out of place, just shrug and hope it won’t affect them too much. They have been stress tested almost to destruction, having learned that no matter what happens, ‘the likes of us can’t change anything’. By believing that, they make it true. It’s not their fault, per se, but fault is irrelevant when it is outcomes that matter.
As for those who are inflicting this shit on the rest of us, not for nothing are they known as the predator class.
“The masses have been conditioned from a very young age to obey authority without question if they want to stay off the naughty stair.”
True.
Then you grow TF up!
Or you don’t.
Most watch the TV and phone gaze which is designed to distract, wear you down mentally, and make you give up any hope of a brighter future.
It’s a spell that’s hard to break for many,
I phone gaze at OffGuardian and similar sites. Who knows how many people staring at their phone are doing the same? It’s not the device that is the problem but what you use it for. Wasn’t it always?
Thanks Kit. Brill, as usual.
The Kamala of Canada…woooooo boy!
Correct about the gold medal, Romania managed to (ilegally, again) deny the right to be elected to the “pro-russian, extremist, right wing canditate” (none of these has been proven). One local analyst (college professor, about 40 years old) : “it is better to bend the law here and there, even if the USA will be very pissed off, they will eventually forget about it. The most important for us now is to be in step with the EU and push for war”
Maybe M.Carney will do something bolder and snitch the gold.
Are we quite sure the lawfare in Romania is going to piss off the USA?