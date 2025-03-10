Meet Mark Carney – Canada’s Next (Unelected) Prime Minister

After officially resigning two months ago, Justin Trudeau is finally stepping down as Prime Minister of Canada. His replacement? The recently-selected Mark Carney.

Regular readers are no doubt familiar with Carney, he’s had quite a few high-profile jobs over the years. As a quick reminder, let’s run down the highlights of his CV:

1990-2003: Goldman Sachs (various)

2003-2007: Department of Finance, Canada (senior associate deputy minister)

2007-2013: Central Bank of Canada (Chairman)

2010-2012: Bank of International Settlements Committee on the Global Financial System (Chairman)

2013-2020: Bank of England (Governor)

2020-2024: Brookefield Asset Management (Vice-Chairman)

2020-2025: UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance

2025-????: Prime Minister of Canada…apparently

My, there are a lot of banks on that list, aren’t there? Not to mention his special appointments at Chatham House and the World Economic Forum or his regular appearances at Bilderberg. However, the eagle-eyed may note the absence of previous elected offices.

In fact, not only has he never won any elected office at any level of government, he’s never even run before. He will be the first Canadian Prime Minister to have never held a seat in the House of Commons.

Now, we could talk policy here. We could ask ourselves, “what is Carney in favour of?” or “how are things about to change?” but that would waste my time and yours. Look at his résumé. Bilderberg, UN Climate Envoy, Goldman Sachs…we know what his policies will be. The same as everyone else’s.

The only meaningful change he can offer is the further degradation of our supposedly “democratic” system.

The Liberal Party’s leadership “election” is the entire extent of his political career, and (supposing it wasn’t fixed) he won that running against a single opponent with a 37% turnout of one political party. 100,000 people. One-quarter of one percent of the population of Canada.

Three days ago we published a piece on the state of “democracy” in Romania, calling it “the first post-election democracy”. It looks like Canada is pushing hard for that silver medal.