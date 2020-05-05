Virus of Mass Destruction

CJ Hopkins
There comes a point in the introduction of every new official narrative when people no longer remember how it started.
Or, rather, they remember how it started, but not the propaganda that started it.
Or, rather, they remember all that (or are able to, if you press them on it), but it doesn’t make any difference anymore, because the official narrative has supplanted reality.
You’ll remember this point from the War on Terror, and specifically the occupation of Iraq. By the latter half of 2004, most Westerners had completely forgotten the propaganda that launched the invasion, and thus regarded the Iraqi resistance as “terrorists,” despite the fact that the United States had invaded and was occupying their country for no legitimate reason whatsoever.
By that time, it was abundantly clear that there were no “weapons of mass destruction,” and that the U.S.A. had invaded a nation that had not attacked it, and posed no threat to it, and so was perpetrating a textbook war of aggression.
These facts did not matter, not in the slightest. By that time, Westerners were totally immersed in the official War on Terror narrative, which had superseded objective reality. Herd mentality had taken over. It’s difficult to describe how this works; it’s a state of functional dissociation. It wasn’t that people didn’t know the facts, or that they didn’t understand the facts.
They knew the Iraqis weren’t “terrorists.” At the same time, they knew they were definitely “terrorists,” despite the fact that they knew that they weren’t.
They knew there were no WMDs, that there had never been any WMDs, and still they were certain there were WMDs, which would be found, although they clearly did not exist.
The same thing happened in Nazi Germany.
The majority of the German people were never fanatical anti-Semites like the hardcore N.S.D.A.P. members. If they had been, there would have been no need for Goebbels and his monstrous propaganda machine.
No, the Germans during the Nazi period, like the Americans during the War on Terror, knew that their victims posed no threat to them, and at the same time they believed exactly the opposite, and thus did not protest as their neighbors were hauled out of their homes and sent off to death camps, camps which, in their dissociative state, simultaneously did and did not exist.
What I’m describing probably sounds like psychosis, but, technically speaking, it isn’t … not quite. It is not an absolute break from reality. People functioning in this state know that what they believe is not real.
Nonetheless, they are forced to believe it (and do, actually, literally, believe it, as impossible as I know that sounds), because the consequences of not believing it are even more frightening than the cognitive dissonance of believing a narrative they know is a fiction.
Disbelieving the official narrative means excommunication from “normality,” the loss of friends, income, status, and in many cases far worse punishments.
Herd animals, in a state of panic, instinctively run towards the center of the herd. Separation from the herd makes them easy prey for pursuing predators. It is the same primal instinct operating here.
It is the goal of every official narrative to generate this type of herd mentality, not in order to deceive or dupe the public, but, rather, to confuse and terrorize them to the point where they revert to their primal instincts, and are being driven purely by existential fear, and facts and truth no longer matter.
Once an official narrative reaches this point, it is unassailable by facts and reason. It no longer needs facts to justify it. It justifies itself with its own existence. Reason cannot penetrate it. Arguing with its adherents is pointless. They know it is irrational. They simply do not care.
We are reaching this point with the coronavirus narrative. It is possible that we have already reached it. Despite the fact that what we are dealing with is a virus that, yes, is clearly deadly to the old and those with medical conditions, but that is just as clearly not a deadly threat to the majority of the human species, people are cowering inside their homes as if the Zombie Apocalpyse had finally begun.
Many appear to believe that this virus is some sort of Alien-Terrorist Death Flu (or weaponized Virus of Mass Destruction) that will kill you the second you breathe it in.
This is not surprising at all, because, according to the official narrative, its destructive powers are nearly unlimited. Not only will it obliterate your lungs, and liquidate all your other major organs, and kill you with blood clots, and intestinal damage, now it causes “sudden strokes in young adults,” and possibly spontaneous prostate cancer, and God knows what other medical horrors!
According to all the “scientists” and “medical experts” (i.e., those that conform to the official narrative, not all the other scientists and medical experts), it is unlike any other virus that has ever existed in the history of viruses.
It certainly doesn’t follow the typical pattern of spreading extensively for a limited period, and then rapidly dying down on its own, regardless of what measures are taken to thwart it, as this Israeli study would seem to indicate.
Also, “we have no immunity against it,” which is why we all have to remain “locked down” like unruly inmates in a penitentiary until a vaccine can be concocted and forced onto every living person on earth.
Apparently, this mandatory wonder vaccine will magically render us immune to this virus against which we have no immunity (and are totally unable to develop immunity), which immunity will be certified on our mandatory “immunity papers,” which we will need to travel, get a job, send our kids to school, and, you know, to show the police when they stop us on the street because we look like maybe we might be “infected.”
Germany (where I live) is way out in front of this. According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the federal government plans to introduce a coronavirus “immunity card” as part of its “Infection Protection Law,” which will grant the authorities the power to round up anyone “suspected to be contagious” and force them into … uh … “quarantine,” and “forbid them from entering certain public places.”
The Malaysian authorities have dispensed with such niceties, and are arresting migrant workers and refugees in so-called “Covid-19 red zones” and marching them off to God knows where.
Oh, yeah, and I almost forgot … the germ and chemical warfare researchers at DARPA (i.e., the U.S. military’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) have developed some new type of fancy blood test that will identify “asymptomatic carriers” (i.e., people who display no symptoms whatsoever).
So that will probably come in handy … especially if the “white supremacists,” “Red-Brown extremists,” and “conspiracy theorists” keep protesting the lockdown with their wives and kids!
And these are just the latest additions to a list of rather dystopian examples of the “brave new normal” official narrative that GloboCap is rolling out, right before our very eyes (which the OffGuardian editors have streamlined here and here, and which continues on Twitter). It’s all right there in black and white.
They aren’t hiding the totalitarianism … they don’t have to. Because people are begging for it. They are demanding to be “locked down” inside their homes, forced to wear masks, and stand two meters apart, for reasons that most of them no longer remember.
Plastic barriers are going up everywhere. Arrows on the floor show you which way to walk. Boxes show you where to stand. Paranoid Blockwarts are putting up signs threatening anyone not wearing a mask.
Hysterical little fascist creeps are reporting their neighbors to the police for letting their children play with other children. Millions of people are voluntarily downloading “contact tracing applications” so that governments and global corporations can monitor their every movement.
In Spain, they bleached an entire beach, killing everything, down to the insects, in order to protect the public from “infection.”
The Internet has become an Orwellian chorus of shrieking, sanctimonious voices bullying everyone into conformity with charts, graphs, and desperate guilt-trips, few of which have much connection to reality. Corporations and governments are censoring dissent. We’re approaching a level of manufactured mass hysteria and herd mentality that not even Goebbels could have imagined.
Meanwhile, they’re striking the mostly empty “field hospitals,” and the theatrical “hospital ship” is now gone, and despite their attempts to inflate the Covid-19 death count as much as humanly possible, the projected hundreds of millions of deaths have not materialized (not even close), and Sweden is fine, as is most of humanity, and … just like there were no WMDs, there is no Virus of Mass Destruction.
What there is, is a new official narrative, the brave new, paranoid, pathologized “normal.” Like the War on Terror, it’s a global narrative. A global, post-ideological narrative.
It’s just getting started, so it isn’t yet clear how totalitarian this show will get, but, given the nature of the pilot episode, I am kind of dreading the rest of the series.
Orwell’s that ends well..or maybe not. That seems to be the question CJ is posing here. It’s really becoming clear that the herd mentality has proved more virulent than any type of cold or cough could. With the public so easily lock stepped into lock up the Integrity Initiative, who now seem to have evaporated like the proverbial Scottish mist, must be feeling very proud.
Time to move to a remote corner of New Zealand and escape the hystericalitis. Better poor than brain dead.
Operation ” COVID19″ was started by a fear inducing lie(that a new deadly virus was going to kill millions) told by “expert” in the media . Thats how it started its fiction.
Govt actions of no freedom of movement and home detentions unlawfully reinforced by the new global police state.
No evidence of any of any of the Dr fakers claims ( a computer generated chart) were provided, the indoctrinated public was set up for a brain freeze from the fear.
https://notpublicaddress.wordpress.com/2020/04/20/covid19-the-concept-used-in-the-war-against-the-people/
The UN and their world leaders were deranged tyrants before this and now the pandemic of collective insanity that we all pretended was ” normal” behavior” for human beings is obvious and undeniable .
How can be get outer peace without inner peace.
This is a very disturbing video from another NYC nurse describing how patients are being killed through extreme negligence in her hospital.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zN4SmapD7w0
Facebook link (same video in case Youtube deletes it as they have been deleting many videos): www dot facebook dot com/jennifer.stelmachconicelli/videos/10217173623514928/
2:41 – anesthesiologist intubates a patient but only for one lung for 5 hours, then the patient dies
3:15 – a patient has a stable heart rate of 40 beats per minute, and then receives chest compressions from a resident doctor, which the nurse notes is ill-advised. This resident doctor then uses a defibrillator unwarrantedly on the patient and kills the patient. The nurse’s warning to her management is ignored.
4:17 – a different nurse puts a feeding tube into a patient’s lungs
4:25 – another different nurse gives a patient a long-acting insulin instead of a short-acting insulin, killing the patient
4:45 – the treatment is “going to let them rot on the bed. they are medically mismanaging these patients.”
5:05- a patient is at a critical low blood count, this nurse asks to replace the patient’s blood, and is denied,
6:20 – a different nurse fell asleep at the nurse’s station, leading to a patient having dangerously low blood pressure, probably causing brain damage
– that same nurse is now running a kidney dialysis machine with no experience
12:05 – the nurse is totally distraught at how this extreme negligence is seemingly accepted by her colleagues. the “am i the only one who is not a sociopath?”
14:35 – they’re not dying of covid, […] they’re murdering these people (14:56)
17:00 “nobody cares because they’re all minorities and we’re in the fucking hood and that’s just not OK”
Related:
www dot businessinsider dot com/coronavirus-ventilators-some-doctors-try-reduce-use-new-york-death-rate-2020-4 “80% of NYC’s coronavirus patients who are put on ventilators ultimately die, ”
archive dot is/xGcCp ”
In the editorial, Dr. Gattinoni and his colleagues explained further that ventilator settings should be based on physiological findings — with different respiratory treatment based on disease phenotype rather than using standard protocols.” ”
While not willing to name the hospitals at this time, he said that one center in Europe has had a 0% mortality rate among COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit when using this approach, compared with a 60% mortality rate at a nearby hospital using a protocol-driven approach.”
archive dot is/5q8vI
“I started to try to not my own protocols, but to treat patients as I would have treated my family, with different goals—which is to say, ventilation. However, these didn’t fit the protocol, and the protocol is what the hospital runs on with the respiratory therapist, with the nurses; everyone is part of the team. We ran into an impasse where I could not morally, in a patient-doctor relationship, continue the current protocols which, again, are the protocols of the top hospitals in the country. I could not continue those.”
My core pathology, seriously, is that my default mode my entire life has been to talk to other people as if they were rational beings, since reason is a stronghold for us all. It is almost always a good thing.
But, sadly, very few of us are rational. Come see America (USA) and you’ll see that even the few are far fewer.
If I can come to accept that ever, I think we can move on to Plan B.
Or, maybe all this IS Plan B.
Here in Australia, more than four million gullible folks have downloaded the government ‘Corona App’ (I suspect most of them are Queenslanders).
Still, with at least twenty million mobile phones in the country, we have yet to cave in completely.
Hopefully, people will be less tolerant and more cynical of the next lockdown.