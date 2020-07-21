GloboCap Über Alles

CJ Hopkins
So, how are you enjoying the “New Normal” so far? Is it paranoid and totalitarian enough for you? If not … well, hold on, because it’s just getting started. There is plenty more totalitarianism and paranoia still to come.
I know, it feels like forever already, but, in fact, it has only been a few months since GloboCap started rolling out the new official narrative. We’re still in the early stages of it. The phase we’re in now is kind of like where we were back in February of 2002, a few months after the 9/11 attacks, when everyone was still in shock, the Patriot Act was just a few months old, and the Department of Homeland Security hadn’t even been created yet.
You remember how it was back then, when GloboCap was introducing the official “War on Terror” narrative, don’t you?
OK, maybe you do and maybe you don’t. Maybe you’re too young to remember, or you were caught up in the excitement of the moment and weren’t paying attention to the details. But some of us remember it clearly.
We remember watching (and futilely protesting) as GloboCap prepared to invade, destabilize, and restructure the entire Middle East, as countries throughout the global capitalist empire implemented “emergency security measures” (which, 18 years later, are still in effect), as the corporate media bombarded us with official propaganda, jacked up The Fear, and otherwise prepared us for the previous “New Normal” … some of us remember all that clearly.
Personally, I remember listening to a liberal academic on NPR calmly speculating that, just hypothetically, at some point in the not-too-distant future, we might need to sacrifice our principles a bit, and torture some people, to “keep America safe.” I recounted this to other Americans at the time, among my many other concerns about where the post-9/11 mass hysteria was heading.
Most of them told me I was just being paranoid, or that they didn’t really care, because we needed to do whatever was “necessary” to protect Americans, and, in any event, “the terrorists deserved it.” Shortly thereafter, I started making plans to get the hell out of the country.
I mention that, not to signal my virtue — leaving the U.S.A. didn’t achieve anything, except for improving my standard of living — but to jog your memory, and maybe prompt you to compare that period to the one we are in now.
The parallels are overwhelming. The “state of emergency.” The propaganda. The mass hysteria. The mob mentality. The exaggeration of the actual threat. The police-state atmosphere. The suppression of dissent. The constant repetition of the new official narrative. The exhortative catchphrases and meaningless slogans. The confusion. The chaos. The existential fear. And so on. It is all so very familiar.
I’m referring to the simulated pandemic, of course, but also to the racialized civil unrest and identitarian polarization that GloboCap has fomented throughout the United States, and, to varying degrees, the rest of the empire. I’ve been covering the War on Populism and GloboCap’s “Trump-is-literally-Hitler” propaganda since 2016, so the civil unrest isn’t terribly surprising.
But, I confess, I did not see the fake plague coming.
Running the two psy-ops together was brilliant. The effect on people has been devastating. Everyone is either depressed or enraged, or in some stage of paranoid paralysis. Some have been so thoroughly terrorized that they are literally refusing to leave their houses. Others are lining up at gun shops. White people are getting down on their knees and publicly washing Black people’s feet in “symbolic demonstrations of forgiveness.” Condiments are changing their names. It’s like we’re all trapped in a gratuitously didactic Netflix zombie-apocalypse series set in the world of The Handmaid’s Tale, written, directed, and produced by Spike Lee.
The official propaganda could not be more Orwellian, nor could people’s willingness to go along with it. It doesn’t even have to appear to make sense. Doublethink has taken over. For example, most of the developed world has been in some form of totalitarian lockdown, and subjected to other police-state measures (like being beaten and arrested for not wearing a mask), for no justifiable reason whatsoever, for going on the last five months, but, according to the corporate media (and the millions of people they have apparently brainwashed), it’s only now that Trump has sent his Homeland Security goons into Portland that, suddenly, “democracy is under attack!”
But wait … no, I take it back, the Orwellianism gets even more Orwellian. According to GloboCap and its sanctimonious minions, that sentence I just wrote about Portland is racist, because nearly everything you can imagine is racist, or is a potential threat to the public health. Calling riots “riots” is racist. Silence is racist. Free speech is racist. Refusing to wear a mask is racist. The BLM protesters are immune to the virus, but other large gatherings (which, it goes without saying, are probably racist) all have to be banned.
Normality, as Americans knew it, is over, and it is never, ever, coming back, because white supremacy caused the pandemic. Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland (where life has been going on without mass hysteria) do not exist. They have never existed (and, if they ever did, they were probably racist). Talking on public transportation is deadly. Interacting with children is potentially deadly, as are most other forms of human interaction … unless you’re tearing down a racist statue, or burning down a local family business, while wearing a designer anti-racism mask.
Seriously, though, just like in 2002, when GloboCap was still rolling out the “War on Terror” narrative, the facts are all available for anyone who cares. The falsification of Covid statistics and hospital capacity figures, the unreliability of the tests, and so on … it has all been repeatedly documented.
Anyone with a positive test result who later dies of any cause (including a fatal motorcycle accident) is counted as a “Covid death.” Anyone admitted to a hospital for anything who tests positive for the virus is a “Covid hospitalization.” And, I’m sorry to disappoint my liberal friends (assuming I have any left at this point), but systematic racism and police brutality did not suddenly begin in 2016.
What suddenly began in 2016 was a concerted effort on the part of GloboCap to put down a growing populist backlash against global capitalism and its soulless ideology. Yes, most of that backlash is neo-nationalist in character, but it also includes a significant number of old-fashioned lefty-types like myself, and a lot of other un-woke folks who aren’t quite ready to embrace their new identities as interchangeable human commodities.
We are experiencing the culmination of that effort (or what they hope is the culmination of that effort) to put down this motley populist insurgency, and ensure that it never happens again. GloboCap is teaching us a lesson. The lesson is:
“This is what you get when you fuck around with GloboCap. This is what voting for Trump, Brexit, and all the rest of that ‘populist’ nonsense gets you … global pandemics, civil race wars, riots, lockdowns, economic depression, societal collapse, chaos, fear. Go ahead, fuck around with us some more. We will make you wear ridiculous face masks forever. We will paint little arrows and boxes on the floor to show you where to walk and stand. We will bankrupt your businesses, shut down your schools, psychologically torture your children. We’ll inject them with any fucking thing we want. There is nothing you can do about it. We will make you get down on your knees and apologize for fucking with us, or we will stigmatize you as a ‘racist,’ sic our mobs of fanatics on you, and ‘cancel’ you and your entire family.”
This, essentially, is the message that GloboCap is delivering to disobedient populists (left or right, it makes no difference; GloboCap doesn’t care which political labels we cling to or slap on each other). It is our final warning to quit playing grab-ass, get with the global capitalist program, and start behaving and thinking as we’re told … unless we want to get locked down again, and ordered to wear things on our faces, and be otherwise ritually humiliated.
See, the so-called “New Normal” (i.e., the new ideological narrative that GloboCap is rolling out) is actually not that new at all … or, OK, the pathologization part is (and I’ll be paying close attention to that aspect of it), but, basically, it’s just plain old totalitarianism.
It isn’t state-totalitarianism, because our world isn’t ruled by nation-states. It is ruled by global capitalism. We are being reminded of that fact at the moment … and being shown what happens if we start to forget it.
Where we go from here is anyone’s guess. My hunch is, it is only going to get worse until they can get Trump out of office, which Americans are liable to help them do, simply to make the whole nightmare stop.
Once he’s gone, they’ll probably retire the fake pandemic, call off the riots, and stage some sort of international celebration of the Rebirth of Democracy, after which they can get finally back to the business of ruthlessly destabilizing, restructuring, and privatizing the planet, sanitizing history, curing humanity of racism, hate, and other pathologies, and otherwise enforcing rigid conformity to global capitalist ideology.
Maybe they could get the Hamilton composer to write them a hip hop Deutschlandlied to use as a supranational anthem. They could call it GloboCap Über Alles … it kind of has a ring to it, doesn’t it?
The one thing the globalists are not is capitalists.They are extreme totalitarians and no more want free market capitalism than they want free humans.
Cos I had already been through the effects of 9/11 alone. I told everyone, I knew, including all my colleagues at work, all my friends down the pub, and most of my family, that the Official US Government Story, was quite obviously impossible, because it did not comply, with the most fundamental basic laws of physis and maths (All but one person – a French guy, who designs and builds houses and other stuff for a living), thought I was mad. It didn’t do me a lot of good, so I learnt to keep quiet, unless specifically asked.
…I knew very quickly that COVID was no more serious, than any other flu, and I am still pretty sure, I got it in December 2019. I do know how to analyse numbers. That was a part of my job…
So unlike everyone else I know, most of who’m still believe the Offical Story from Imperial College (what a complete disgrace, that Imperial College, by far The best University in The World for studying Physics, has sunk to this level, in less than 50 years)…
I knew this was far more serious than a Pandemic, cos it quite clearly was not a pandemic.
This is Something else. They are almost certainly trying to Kill Us. This is going to be mass genocide on a worldwide industrial scale. They are not after Millions aka Iraq, they are after Billions, and we are on Their Kill List too, and so are you.
They are now telling us in The UK (mind you I don’t believe a word), that due to BREXIT, there is very likely going to be food shortages this coming winter.
So I thought, there is nothing I can do about this, except dig up my garden, and plant potatoes (far better than from the supermarket), carrots, onions, brocolli (just had my first taste – got to be quick with it, before it flowers, and goes to seed, though hopefully it will reseed), tomatoes (loads of them already), spinach – it just grows all round the year, and cauliflower – which so far is my one big failure. I have yet to see anything that looks like a cauliflower yet.
My wife does the fruit – well it more or less does itself, as do the grapes and the hops, from our next door neighbours gardens, which grow over our fence.
Not quite sure, how to make beer from fresh hops yet, but it can’t be that hard.
And NO I am Not Wearing a Mask, and I am not going to the pub either, whilst nearly everyone remains brainwashed. I would only upset you by speaking. It’s not worth the aggravation. You will still believe, whatever they tell you on the TV screen.
I felt it…until I read ” it is only going to get worse until they can get Trump out of office”…..so pursuing the same old habitual march in the land of make-believe – swing to the left and turn to the right…and about as unbridled as a hobble trained horse.
Working for the Cabinet Office , SAGE or the behavioural insights team must be a real hoot at the moment.
You can announce anything, have it reported unquestioned on what is laughably called mainstream media and the population will believe it.
Oh the fun a japes as they invent more and more ridiculous scenarios so I’ve decided to join in the hilarity, after all I’m not doing much else.
DARPA are proud to announce that workin.in conjunction with their strategic partners they have produced an app that is downloadable to your portable device is able to transmit at a specific ultra high.frequency and repel any virons, indeed it.is hoped it will soon be able to disrupt and destroy any virus within twenty five metres this is a worldwide first and a great demonstration of British technology and know-how.
Researchers at world renown Oxbridge university have confirmed that walking backwards can prevent the virus being breathed in and significantly reduces the chances of being invaded by the deadly virus via the eyes.
However it is only effective provided the recommended wing mirrors are adopted.
Obviously backwards walking without the prescribed wing mirrors cannot protect you from the virus due to the necessity.of looking over your shoulder.
Also it’s recommended only for those under forty with the necessary ambulatory dexterity.
Finally, in what could be another blow to Anglo France relations on top of Brexit and the unfortunate piscary situation Arsene Wenger has decided.that his magic hat should be made available exclusively for the French nation.
This is seen as a bitter blow given his long association with London, Sadiq Khan is said to be bitterly disappointed.
The French ministry has hailed his decision as a patriotic action unparalleled in living history. Researchers at the prestigious but slightly inferior to Oxbridge institut Pasteur believe if Arsene Wenger’s magic hat could be replicated en mass and issued across France it could have a transformational effect in the war against the rapidly spreading and mildly deadly pandemic.
Thanks! I needed another CJ Hopkins fix!
Seconded! CJ speaking truth..
Here’s Edward Curtin’s latest, as well; also not to be missed:
Well nope, I again can’t link to the piece- hmm.
Search for ‘Masked, Homeless, and Desolate’,
or go to edwardcurtin.com .
He’s another treasure..
Latest summary from UK Column
Propaganda units based around a small group of bureaucrats and outside advisers appear to be running UK Government.
UK introduces new temporary ‘Nightingale’ courts to deal with backlog of trials.
NHS executives are telling doctors not to write mask exemption letters.
Twitter censors reports that flu vaccinations may increase vulnerability to other strains and viruses.
SECRET CONTROL OF GOVERNMENT
The British public have no idea who is running their government, or what UK Column calls the Government of Occupation. David Scott of UK Column Northern Exposure:
So who runs the government? One clue comes from the propaganda units. The UK Government’s propaganda network is now extensive.
On one side Mark Sedwill directly runs the National Security Council overseeing GCHQ – Security Service Mi5 – Secret Intelligence Service Mi6 – Joint Biosecurity Centre
On the other side is the Cabinet Office which runs the Rapid Response Unit – National Security Communications Team – 77th Brigade – 13th Signals
Below them is the Foreign and Commonwealth Office which runs the Counter-Disinformation and Media Development Programme headed by Andy Pryce – in turn this runs/ran Integrity Initiative.
RUSSIAGATE UK
A new round of Russiagate propaganda is being used as a deep state operation to shape British policy. Just as it was used to try to get rid of Trump (as is Event Covid) so Russiagate UK is being used as cover for secret deals over Brexit.
The same British team is responsible for Russiagate US and UK, along with the warmongering against China – headed by Christopher Steele and Richard Dearlove, ‘former’ head of Mi6. They are now playing a central and unaccountable role in the UK government.
SERGEI SKRIPAL was likely the primary source of Steele’s dodgy dossier against Trump. [This is my conclusion, not that of UK Column] The Senate Judiciary Committee released the FBI’s declassified transcript of Christopher Steele’s pee-pee dossier… showing the FBI aware that the dossier was unreliable while using it to get FISA appplications.
The FBI transcript also says Steele’s source was not a current or former Russian official but a non-Russia-based contract employee of Christopher Steele’s firm. Sergei Skripal’s handler Pablo Miller worked for Steele’s Orbis Business Intelligence. The FBI transcript says Steele’s primary sub-source disagreed with and was surprised by the way the information he gave Steele was used. Skripal likely protested and had to be removed by Mi6 which did so with the Salisbury Novichok pantomime.
Centralization of UK government continues. The position of Chief Executive, UK Security Vetting is to be based within UK Cabinet Office (moved from MoD) and the appointment is being handled by Moloney Search, which back in 2013 wrote the Cabinet Office guidelines on recruitment – so the Corporatization and the centralization of power pre-dates Dominic Cummings and Mark Sedwill. UK Column refers back to a 2010 Mindspace document which brought in the Behavioural Insights Team to use applied psychology not only on the population but also on the civil service and politicians. By definition someone has to run the psychological profiling on politicians – so there is a unit running the government and it is not the politicians because it selects/approves them.
Nightingale courts based on the ad hoc Nightingale hospitals will be set up to deal with backlog of unheard cases – no work on whether they will accommodate juries or public access.
DELIBERATE CONFUSION ON MASKS
Behavioural scientists are deliberately putting out confusing information on masks. Sky News presenter asked a good question – do I have to wear a mask in a shop? She asked the Health Secretary who said yes, Downing Street who said no, Business Secretary who said it depends. She asked Education Secretary Gavin Williamson who said “you don’t have to, but we all have our masks so it makes sense to use it, but use your common sense”.
It is not possible that the government doesn’t have one message. After all – look again at the list of propaganda units: it looks like the information being given to the public is deliberately contractictory.
This is psychological abuse, confusion, chaos, stress, antagonism, setting people against each other – this is coming from the Behavioural Insights Team and from SAGE with respect to Covid. This is not accidental.
Charity Asthma UK has confronted the government about this. They say they are getting absolutely no support from the government which simply doesn’t care what harm and damage results.
One viewer wrote to their MP after asking a GP for a mask exemption letter only to be told that NHS executives have instructed doctors not to write any exemption letters even for people with breathing problems.
PEOPLE WAKING UP
Camilla Long in The Times: “When all this is over there will be a great reckoning of who said and did what in the great covid dementia of 2020.”
Coronavirus: Outbreak investigated at Motherwell contact tracing centre
Coronavirus vaccine: UK government signs deals for 90 million doses
“The vaccines are being researched by an alliance between the pharmaceutical companies BioNtech and Pfizer as well as the firm Valneva. The new deal is on top of 100 million doses of the Oxford University vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca. However, it is still uncertain which of the experimental vaccines may work.
Kate Bingham, the chair of the government’s Vaccine Taskforce – who is also Managing Partner of SV Investors hedge fund “Investing in tomorrow’s healthcare breakthroughs” – said: “The fact remains we may never get a vaccine and if we do get one, we have to be prepared that it may not be a vaccine which prevents getting the virus, but rather one that reduces symptoms.”
TWITTER CENSORS FLU NEWS
UK Column found they could not Tweet either of the following stories – even though the information in both cases comes from reputable, medical professional sources.
Bombshell As Flu Shots Found To Cause Huge Increase In Coronavirus Infections
Covid-19 infection rate may be 440% higher among children who received FLU SHOTS… while health “authorities” madly push more shots for the coming flu season
Increased Risk of Noninfluenza Respiratory Virus Infections Associated With Receipt of Inactivated Influenza Vaccine
In other words, the flu vaccine may protect you at one specific variant of flu but it makes you more vulnerable to other variants. Taking a vaccine for one strain may amplify the effects of another strain or another virus.
UK Column News – 20th July 2020 https://youtu.be/VSLwx48czM8
No idea what happened to that video link. Correct link for https://www.ukcolumn.org/ and their latest show https://youtu.be/VSLwx48czM8
Thanks! It’s a long show but a good one – I take notes while I listen to try to make sense of all the information. May as well share it afterwards 😉
As I said:
Re: But there is something else going on surely.
—
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/rep/releases/judiciary-committee-releases-declassified-documents-that-substantially-undercut-steele-dossier-page-fisa-warrants
JULY 17, 2020
Judiciary Committee Releases Declassified Documents that Substantially Undercut Steele Dossier, Page FISA Warrants
This is psychological abuse, confusion, chaos, stress, antagonism, setting people against each other – this is coming from the Behavioural Insights Team and from SAGE with respect to Covid. This is not accidental.
in a confused state normal folks your be more likely to mimic the surroundings
yer comply
or the tried and tested better to be safe than sorry
Regarding the potential flu vaccine connection (people vaccinated against seasonal flu seemingly being more susceptible to adverse effects from other respiratory pathogens) this is interesting footage and BTL comments.
https://twitter.com/simondolan/status/1285506575113818112
Camilla Long in The Times: “When all this is over there will be a great reckoning of who said and did what in the great covid dementia of 2020.”
Obviously, she is part of the problem. This won’t be over.
Every single UK politician is a traitor to humanity, likewise every journalist who does not search for the truth, and have the guts to speak it.
The world is slowly being turned into a concentration camp.
what actually happens is the flu shot poisons the body leading to a more serious detox. the presence of some detected virion is a decoy fron the actual demolition by poisoning. https://youtu.be/Vdml-4CGxko
Not sure if this has been posted elsewhere but this WHO document makes for interesting reading in the current circumstances. Note in particular page 39 (NB second bullet point) regarding preparedness objectives to be completed by September 2020.
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_Annual_Report_English.pdf
The WHO is a corrupt little shop window run by Gates and Co. Its leader wouldn’t make it as a double glazing salesman. These people need to be quarantined for life.
“for” into “from”. Oh what a difference a preposition makes.
I only needed to see the title. That was enough to know this is not a serious piece of scholarship. The document exudes a total lack of awareness of the danger of fear.
Whatever anyone thinks of Trump on other matters, he is certainly doing the right thing in getting the WHO out of the USA.
Perhaps they are talking about a new virus?
https://www.rferl.org/a/mysterious-pneumonia-soaring-to-a-terrifying-level-in-russian-city-of-ufa/30739736.html
Judy, thank you for this link, which I have studied and have some concerns on, especially regarding the reference to the second bullet point on p. 39. I hope you don’t mind my doing some further probing with your link here.
Questions arise from the following points in the report, for example, and I’m wondering where there might be answers from this WHO-related body of experts.
First, who/what is the body conducting this report?
Wikipedia answers:
The WHO Global Preparedness Monitoring Board is a joint arm of the WHO and the World Bank.
Taken from the GPMB report from September 2019:
The 15-member Board is made up of political leaders, heads of agencies, and experts, led jointly by Dr Gro Harlem Brundtland, formerly Prime Minister of Norway and Director-General of the World Health Organization and Mr Elhadj As Sy, Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Members serve on the Board in their individual capacities.
The goals of the Board are to:
•assess the world’s ability to protect itself from health emergencies
*identify critical gaps to preparedness across multiple perspectives
*advocate for preparedness activities with national and international leaders and decision makers.
More on who makes up the GPMB here:
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/about.html
From the report (reminder this is from July 2019):
Heading: Preparing for the worst
Subheading: persistent changes and obstacles
National capacities are not well developed for research and development, including during outbreaks, as well as for deployment of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and other medical countermeasures, and creating new vaccine manufacturing methods. Country research approaches, regulatory ethics, and operational capacities require strengthening.
Despite some promising developments, the technologies used for influenza vaccines production have remained almost unchanged since the 1960s, are expensive and time-consuming, and would constitute a serious bottleneck in the event of a pandemic. For other respiratory pathogens, very little progress has been made in developing medical countermeasures.(p.29).
~~
Heading: International Coordination Mechanisms
Subheading: Progress Indicator(s) by September 2020:
There are four points here, the second of which (quoted below) also appears on page 10 of the Executive Summary.
*The United Nations (including WHO) conducts at least two systematic and simulation exercises, including one covering the deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.(p. 39).
~~
Given developments over the past year since this report, I have at least two questions:
*What assurances can this body of WHO experts give that the currently very hasty procedures in developing a vaccine for the current covid disease will indicate adequate progress given “the technologies used for influenza vaccines production have remained almost unchanged since the 1960s, are expensive and time-consuming, and would constitute a serious bottleneck in the event of a pandemic”?
*What assurances can this body give that the pandemic we are currently experiencing is NOT a deliberately contrived “experiment,” leading to incomprehensible damage as part of
“at least two systematic and simulation exercises, including one covering the deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen”?
~~
As a member of the public increasingly skeptical of official bodies such as this GPMB organization and its associates, which is also mentioned in the report as a potential problem (i.e. public skepticism), I request answers on these specifics so as to be fully informed and decently cooperating citizen..
Mr. Newsom, go right ahead. Don’t wait to check with your WHO bosses or Dr. Fauci.
Spit it out, man, so we can all enjoy this latest lockdown stunt you’ve orchestrated in California.
the measures make some sort of sense if you are arguing the tests are unreliable. it is the recognition that there is no corona virus, no flu virus etc that actually demolishes the core of the scam. https://youtu.be/Cdq80ijbj-I
Why do you and others here keep pushing this evidence free assertion that there is no virus?
You only make fools of yourselves and give ammunition to those who want to shut this site down!
I believe there is a virus. The problem is that the threat is hugely exaggerated.
you believe is not actually any sort of evidence. perhaps you dont want to admit your wifes cooking gave you the flu and have so grasped for a phantom virus to blame? https://youtu.be/cL1Xb1_TQO4
I agree with many of the posts and previous posts on this site. Whats the answer? Getting communities together now? Setting up our tribes. Buying seeds for the evitable famine that soon will come. Stocking up. I keep thinking of what happened in Ukraine and India with the man made famines that occurred there. I fear that the 6 million in south western Australia are being starved. I wonder what is going on in Leicester? There is a massive lock down on google and you tube. Only basic news reports. This play, this script across the world is playing out and some believe that its all going to go back to normal at some point. Which I don’t feel will be the case.
The nasal tests. Some people are reporting non stop bleeding and on going headaches for days. That shouldnt occur in normal practice.
I dont feel safe in my neighbourhood.. They wouldnt think twice in entering a house that doesnt belong to them. They’ve already been in mine and my car! I’ve definitely been pulled into the fear mode. Not because of the virus. The way that people are reacting to it. The way that they have just followed like sheep without question. I don’t like where this is going. I want to be proactive. Community has got to be the way to go and I think we should be getting up and getting together before its too late.
“I fear that the 6 million in s.w. australia are being starved.” What is this about Madz? I live in Australia (in Queensland) and don’t know of anyone starving in the whole country.
Covid-1984 is a war.
In this case the aggressor is not an individual nation, but rather an amorphous, borderless, nationless mafia of capitalist ruling class owned multinational corporations – fascism.
The ruling class is attacking humanity.
Thats a clear simple and handy way of looking at this massive asssult upon us all.
And, did I mention, not inaccurate?
Removing Trump is not going to solve a damn thing. There is no saviour in the wings, pounding a drum with solutions out of this horror show. Our only hope of salvation is to reach the tipping point where enough people understand it is life or death, humanity or slavery.
I would agree whilst adding famine across the world first
And we need to prove this VIRUS is no different from the seasonal flu in big bold letters. For those medically inclined what tests have been done to prove it even EXISTS ?
“Personally, I remember listening to a liberal academic on NPR calmly speculating that, just hypothetically, at some point in the not-too-distant future, we might need to sacrifice our principles a bit, and torture some people, to “keep America safe.”
I remember that too (it was also discussed in the Dutch MSM). It reminds me of
Fyodor Dostoevsky’s quote in, The Brothers Karamazov
‘Imagine that you are creating a fabric of human destiny with the object of making men happy in the end, giving them peace and rest at last. Imagine that you are doing this but that it is essential and inevitable to torture to death only one tiny creature…in order to found that edifice on its unavenged tears. Would you consent to be the architect on those conditions? Tell me. Tell the truth.’
I think the answer depends on the personality of the one who is giving an answer: That is, if you are able to (make) believe that people are unpeople, you have no problem with being the architect that tortures to death any tiny creature.
And the most the average newspaper reader will say, when confronted with news that for instance 500000 children in Iraq were tortured to death in the 1990s through ‘bread for oil’ sanctions is that ‘Wir haben es nicht gewusst’. But mostly it doesn’t even get to that confession because a new spin is made where for instance a prophet like Chomsky will say that the torture of people in the Middle East has led to a ‘Frankenstein’, or ISIS, thereby justifying the bombing of countries like Libya and Syria which are populated, unfortunately due to our previous torture with all sorts of ‘monsters’, i.e., unpeople who want to attack us through all sorts of terrorism. So bomb away.
Unlike CJ Hopkins I didn’t leave my country to escape news like the above (Although I did try Australia, but that is another story). Me, I just turned the tv off and stopped listening to hypocrites like Chomsky. That sort of helped. Also because Chomsky (who has its useful moments) said a wise thing that is: ‘Everyone’s worried about stopping terrorism. Well, there’s really an easy way: Stop participating in it.’
Replace terrorism with Covid19 and that shortly summarizes my current strategy. I don’t participate in the mouth mask wearing, the sanitizing, the arrow following, etc.
I am lucky though to live in a country where the Covid19 madness is mostly only televised and mouthmask wearers are rare, and where people still hug and shake hands in the streets and do not get fined for not obliging to the ‘new rules’ (except in public transport that I can boycot). For how long will we be that fortunate in NL, one may wonder. But such thoughts only lead to despair, so I try not to think about that…
BTW, I have seen a lot of smiles when I told the following joke to a various amount of people (a joke that I stole from a commenter here, and which you can use as a litmus test when you talk with people who seem to follow the Covid19 narrative): it goes as follows
A medical doctor is asked how long he thinks the pandemic will last. To which the doctor replies: ‘I don’t know. I am not a politician.’
“ am lucky though to live in a country where the Covid19 madness is mostly only televised “.
Willem, you are lucky but in a worldwide situation that is the main problem where the psychopathic few own and control the world’s media.
May I ask that you stop with the silly implication that this entire planet wide shut down is about a single person holding a single office in a single country – or about the pathetic form of popularism we see in the west.
This is about as big as it gets – and is the beginning of a new paradigm on this planet.
It has all been timed perfectly with the Procession of the Galaxy, the Moon Cycles, and the Solar Cycle – and to cap it we even have Comet Neowise (the harbinger of great change) in the sky.
Yes “Trump” is a (minor) issue, and yes “Brexit” is a (minor) issue, and so is “Putin” and so are countless other individuals in individual offices in individual countries.
For those who cannot percieve grand schemes, this is the time of “The Great Work of Ages” and the “Annuit Coeptis Novus Ordo Seclorum” as proudly written on every US Dollar bill.
This period my friend is the beginning of the “New World Order” – rebranded “The New Normal” (so that so called conspiracy theorists dont get any credit for being right all along).
Welcome to the New World Order – The New Normal!
As big as it gets, and as banal.
Can we see a connection: as the new Bigness grows, does modern character and human quality diffuse and dissipate?
It’s kind of like USAmerican 🍞 bread, or its age-old baseline minimalism.
‘ 70s (American) Interviewer: What direction… for your coming poetry?
Yevgeny Yevtushenko: “I want to make poems as common as bread, ones that feed all of my people.”
Interviewer: “Yes, of course, but when poetry is as common as bread, isn’t it also as bland?”
Yevtushenko: “If you are asking me to explain why bread is so tasteless in your country, I don’t know what to say.”
GloboCap, or its spokesman du jour, kind of walked right into that one.
Vive La Différence!
£4£&$4$&€4€+my2¢~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
“Who will deliver me from the body of this death? I thank God…..” — St. Paul
(DISCLAIMER: If the context is not your personal spiritual perspective, just translate, you’ll find the words still apply to your own as never before so, à propos, and so on topic. CAVEAT: most churches have been powerfully infiltrated by agents of the “big rebrand”. Nothing new, just gnarlier like never before! The sheep and the goats, same as it ever was!)
Well, my view all along is this can’t go on for ever – something has to give. Someone has to reveal their hand and then what? Will people meekly comply as the narrative gets more bizarre by the day?
My faith in the human race taking a battering day by day. Could this virus have affected the brains of the majority, impeding any ability to think?
Is this, as I have viewed all along, a government completely out of their depth and like having Laurel and Hardy run the country? Or is the stupidity so off the scale that it can’t be possible and more sinister moves are in play?
We’ll find out soon enough.
People are pushovers.
Even if they said we need you to rape and murder your whole family to kill the virus, they would do that than rather fight back and challenge, actually never mind even question what they hell is going on.
Perhaps not.
If you can brainswash healthy women to let someone exterminate a newly concieved life as it’s an inconvenient to your social life well I’m sure you could get someone’s fearful mind to be convinced to kill their family for the sake of humanity
You know, I’ve thought that for a long time. Many (most?) people will do ANYTHING the TV tells them.
And another aspect in that a wise angry man told me years ago, you can teach a parrot a powerful prayer but it won’t know what it’s saying.
Basically they are reciting what the TV is telling them and reinforcing the mass deception unwittingly
Could this virus have affected the brains of the majority, impeding any ability to think?
The central problem is that you think that the majority have brains. If there is one thing above all other that this episode has taught me it is that the majority are as thick as pig shit.
As for Laurel and Hardy running the country – I wish!
I agree. Some people have commented about the constant fear and hysteria preventing the majority from thinking clearly. While fear doesn’t help matters, the truth is most people never thought clearly or critically in “normal” times. Think of all the lies like Russiagate that people believed without the fear factor being present.
Hey! put some more brain damage in that virus and shit. Then wash it down with a cold Pepsi.
The Trumpster is the problem only in so much as he is standing in the way of megalomaniacs and warmongering shysters who want to sell american’s another war, and also to Brits because our politicians cannot say no to bribes, conspiracy, expediency, and children under the age of ten.
Those of us here know the COVID and the masks have nada to do with deadly viruses. Because of that there can only be a few certainties going forward. Either the New World Order will crush the will of the people, those still thinking anyway, or there will be civil war, this time the people vs gov’t.
Or those in this so-called ‘new order’ and possibly the publicity hating Bilderberg mob too will see that the people are fed up of being treated like their house maids, butlers and chauffeurs.
The New Wonk Order have been crushing citizens everywhere for some time now. Rights are being lost along with the financial means to fight back. What the order wants now is for compliant citizens to quietly follow their gaolers.
Perhaps a western Perestroika is overdue?
“The Trumpster is the problem only in so much as he is standing in the way of megalomaniacs and warmongering shysters who want to sell american’s another war”
Trump is not standing in the way of wars, he started four of them already. When he sends his intelligence agencies to Hong Kong to destabilize it, it’s an act of war on China. When he assassinated Soleimani, it was an act of war on Iran. When he tried to assassinate and overthrow Maduro, it was an act of war on Venezuela. When he orchestrated a military coup on Morales, it was an act of war on Bolivia.
Fair doos.
However, when i see troops disembarking onto the shores of Venezuela, then i will be in complete accordance with your view. Attacks on Venezuela and the ME have been planned a long while, before the Trumpster sat in the hot seat. Some plans cannot be stopped by an incoming president and the swamp won’t drain overnight.
I think one thing we can all agree on is if Hilarity had stolen the election as planned we wouldn’t be having this exchange.
“I think one thing we can all agree on is if Hilarity had stolen the election as planned we wouldn’t be having this exchange.”
No, I think Trump has been horrible, like every U.S. president this century. I don’t think Hillary would have been worse or better, just another horrible president.
Donald Trump is the nephew of Dr. John G. Trump, Custodian for the OAP (Office of Alien Properties) in 1943 and received all of Tesla’s papers when he died, seized by the FBI. After only 3 days analyzing them, he said more or less that there wasnt much new in them and gave them to OUR Uncle (Scam, or Sam, whatever).
Two years later, the first UFO sightings began in earnest.
But I digress: my point is, The Donald is the Chosen One to drain the Swamp?!
Sure, why not. He was hatched in it!
Am I the only one I know who keeps seeing the sheer and gossamer Emperor’s New (EMF) Clothes ?!!
Hmm…So you’re saying that ufos are created by the U.S. government based upon the writings of Tesla? UFOs were reported long before 1945. Also, ufos are reported in many countries around the world. Also, the eyewitness reports are about technology well beyond anything even military officers around the world have ever seen a human capable of doing.
It’s a curious thing though that the recent ufo disclosures from the U.S. military(with accompanying videos) haven’t been a bigger story of world-wide importance. It should be one of the most important stories in the history of human life. Perhaps that’s the strangest thing about 2020?
To conflate the entire schema of this capitalist Western Empire (US/UK/EU/J/AU) + global 1% neoliberals trying to recoup it’s obsolete Vampire carcass with one fraud or psyop after another is a viable theory. But to NOT account for 500 years of white supremacist colonialist genocide and modern social racism maintaining people of color as a sub class for profit, is deplorable.
Of course, it couldn’t be that the same “GloboCap” is feeding y’all armchair quarterbacks vaccinations of settler colonial self-righteousness to protect THEIR EMPIRE from ground-up social egalitarianism and democratic socialism, right? Hah! Go to one of the protests. Observe and ask questions and find the truth out for yourself. If you can keep from being shot or gassed by one of your favorite Blue thugs.
sssh…..just don’t mention the Islamic slave trade and those Muslim supremacists and the fact Mohammed was a slave trader and a pedophile to boot right? The fact that orders of magnitude more people have been enslaved by Islam than the Atlantic slave trade is irrelevant no? The fact millions of white Europeans were enslaved by the Muslims should also be forgotten right? The fact Islam has been responsible for far more deaths across North Africa, the Middle East and India than the British Empire should also be forgotten right? Why do you think India and Pakistan are at war? Do you think they are fighting over the price of a loaf of bread? The fact the British were the first people in recorded history to ban slavery and spend a fortune enforcing the ban is also irrelevant no? Oh yes. You may also notice the Islamic slave trade is ongoing across the Middle East and Africa.
sssh…..just don't mention the Islamic slave trade and those Muslim supremacists and the fact Mohammed was a slave trader and a pedophile to boot right? The fact that orders of magnitude more people have been enslaved by Islam than the Atlantic slave trade is irrelevant no? The fact millions of white Europeans were enslaved by the Muslims should also be forgotten right? The fact Islam has been responsible for far more deaths across North Africa, the Middle East and India than the British Empire should also be forgotten right? Why do you think India and Pakistan are at war? Do you think they are fighting over the price of a loaf of bread? The fact the British were the first people in recorded history to ban slavery and spend a fortune enforcing the ban is also irrelevant no? Oh yes. You may also notice the Islamic slave trade is ongoing across the Middle East and Africa.

And certainly don't mention the fact Blacks have been enslaving Blacks across Africe for millennia. When I was in South Africa there was rampant black supremacy everywhere. Black South Africans treat the Zimbabweans worse than animals. In fact two weeks after I left hundreds of them were hacked to death in a shanty town not 500 metres from where I lived.

So fck off with your dumbass 'white supremacy'.
And certainly don’t mention the fact Blacks have been enslaving Blacks across Africe for Millennia. When I was in South Africa there was rampant black supremacy everywhere. Black South Africans treat the Zimbabweans worse than animals. In fact two weeks after I left hundreds of them were hacked to death in a shanty town not 500 metres from where I lived.
So fck off with your dumbass ‘white supremacy’.
It’s your dumbass white supremacy you will never keep from hanging over your settler colonialist sole, guy. Until you admit it and actively pursue an egalitarian world where racism is neutralized by laws. It’s a fact, you know it and no amount of self-delusion and avoidance of historic fact can keep it from burning through y’all denialists like the branding iron of any overlord of any color over another.
two wrongs don’t make a right, as the saying goes.
All of which overlooks the historical reality that people of “color” have been studiously and nastily oppressed in the USA. And still are, whatever happy face some may put on it.
You are quite right about the British, the courts gave a ruling in 1772 that found slavery unsupported by British case law and common law, and the “Founding Fathers” (almost all slave owners) saw that the wheels were thus set in motion to ban slavery in the colonies. “The air of England is too pure for a slave to breathe.” Famous remark then, by British abolitionists.
Hence, “The Counter-Revolution of 1776” as was published as a little known history a few years ago, forgot his name, by “Gerald…” at U. of Houston. Easy to find. Revealing too. Such as slavery disappearing in Canada by 1790s. You might almost say it’s the dividing line.
But here, you find an entrenched ‘Slave Economy” as MLK called it, harming also poor whites almost as much as anyone, as he pointed out. Hence his 1968 campaign to end poverty, the final moral nail in his young coffin.
All, brought to you, not by British white supremacists, true, but overwhelmingly by rich WASP Yankees.
If the shoe fits them..
That’s the gist of the brief
“The Counter-Revolution of 1776” by Gerald Horne, here’s a review of his fairly recent re-history (2014):
://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/gerald-horne/the-counter-revolution-of-1776/
9/11/2001 : the American Reichstag fire
BLM/2020 : the American Maidan colour revolution
https://unherd.com/2020/07/the-ugly-truth-about-the-blm-protests/
Let’s just forget 500+ years of genocide and slavery in the Americas, huh? And Frederick Douglass and MLK and Malcolm X and the Black Panthers and the Civil Rights movement and riots across America in the 60’s and police slaughter of POC kicking off BLM a decade ago… it’s all just cooked up by the Deep State, huh! This misdirection of opposition to worldwide capitalist empire to now try and remove black and POC liberation movements as solidarity components IS THE DEEP STATE MISDIRECTION you should cue to. You also are being Covided & Conquered.
Surely there’s going to be a burn out sooner or later? I mean – how much longer can people (even the densest) keep jumping around screaming in terror at …oh, whatever it is? Some kinda bug or something. How much longer can they simply stop living? Stop doing anything. Stop seeing people. Stop that little voice that is just bubbling up and which is telling them to guffaw – especially when no-one has dared to laugh in so long. Surely there is an increasingly uncontrollable mass facial tic which is going to explode with “OH COME ON NOW!”
Ha thanks, i laughed out loud x.
George, you underestimate people’s capacity for stupid.
I thought this was a powerful essay by Mr. Hopkins, but he lost me on getting rid of Trump. I don’t see Trump as a roadblock for the “exceptionals” in any meaningful way. I also don’t think anyone would be allowed to win a war party nomination, let alone win the Presidency, if he or she were an actual threat to them. Trump representing populism makes no sense. He’s a billionaire supported by rich zionists, nothing more.
Trump’s little more than a blathering useful idiot. Easy to manipulate and very predictable. His sycophants are just as bad as the CNN/BBC sheep. I’d even venture to say that his base is controlled opposition.
Yes, and his base if definitely controlled, like zombies.
I’d you think trump is bad
Wait until they get the dementia sex pest wholly corrupted embezzler Joe Biden in.
How hilarious to have someone who can’t even remember his wife next to him or what state he is in?
I can’t believe that you think that Hopkins. They could have got him out of office years ago. They could have stopped him getting in to office in the first place. They’ve got the tapes and the documents. That is how it works.Trump was never a political ‘outsider’ (or populist), that is just more patina. He and Stone ran operations for Bush jnr’s coup.
Trump is in office so that libtards have someone to point at. He’s a caricature for when someone tells them the truth and they need a projection screen for the self hatred that rises within them when they are confronted by their own denials and inner contradictions.
No, it isn’t ruled by a concept, it is ruled by occupied governments. It is ruled by a network of people; people who are drawn together by distinct ideologies and ethnic affinity. You might not feel such an affinity, but they do. It’s big league time and honesty calls.
http://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/07/reports/alleged-salas-family-assailant-previously-worked-for-us-israeli-intelligence-linked-firm/
My comment took too long to write as I didn’t see yours, Crank. I pretty much repeated you about Trump. I’m glad people can see through the whole Trump TV show for what it really is;)
Anyone who reads around will see that half his base (the non-Q types) are leaving in droves. There was genuine hope amongst the Right that he might usher in a renewed conservatism or blow the lid on the liberal elite, however, just like with Obama, once one thought beyond the soundbites and media theatre, it was clear as day that he was an operative. His mentor was Roy Cohn for fucks sake !
Trouble for writers like CJ is that Trump is not from the WASPish, East Coast financial-intelligence-elite circle, so any real probing inevitably leads to the ‘exceptionals’ and all focus upon that aspect is strictly off limits to ‘old lefties’ like Hopkins.
In fact, the only role that is really left for the Left in this day and age is the censorship and avoidance of any real discussion concerning one particularly powerful kind of ethno-centrism, combined with the demonisation of all attempts at ethno-nationalism everywhere else.
Personally, I don’t identify with ethno-nationalism too strongly, but I do believe that things left in the shaddows of taboo and hidden by shields of denial fester dark powers.
it’s hardly hidden in the shadows; you’re just supposed to exercise proper reality control and not notice such things. only rude, uncultured people concern themselves with rampaging elephants and other such trivialities.
Besides the obvious that this yet another money making financial scam for the CORPORATE FASCISTS, it is also a pretext for them to send in the GESTAPO, to invade ones home, imprison one there and force one to wear an ankle monitor (witness Elizabeth and Isaiah Linscott of Radcliff, Kentucky). Anyone who gives the MASK NAZIS ones DNA is a fool. The Bill of Rights and Civil Liberties shall be preserved! Resistance is not merely a necessity it is a sacred duty.
The Corporate Fascist Oligarch Mobster Psychopaths Achilles Heel is their Greed. They want it all. That is not sustainable. That will be their downfall.
“This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
~ Frederick Douglas, 1857
You are about a century too late for a call to arms like that. It is way too late to stop this now, at best it can be slowed down for a while, but not stopped, and certainly not rolled back.
Free sh-t, safe spaces, and the right to screech in front of (or throw coffee in) someones face with impunity is what is fought for today, oh, and for both men and women to have the right to choose what day of the week they decide to be a man, a woman, or ‘just got up and cant decide so neither’, or the destruction of national identity, history, and culture.
And dont forget all those “people” who melt down if others dont anti-social-distance with cm accuracy, or wear a mask on the beach or up a mountain, or the twitterati-doxers, or the………………………….
What they are doing is not sustainable. It is going to fail. What we are preparing for is what comes after, when it does.
Along the way tremendous damage will be done to the vast majority. You don’t seem too concerned with them (which likely includes most people you know).
It’s never “too late” to pursue justice and stand by our principles. Stinkin’ thinkin’ is non-productive.
The reference to sex identity issues is irrelevant and unnecessary – it merely reflects your own personal bias, and of course, is divisive.
The minute we come together on even one single issue is when we start winning.
and of course, is divisive.
which is, of course, the whole point. it is the specific purpose of transgenderism to discredit genuine left-wing ideas by association, and to make incipient oppositional movements seem so repellant that normal people will have nothing to do with them.
That’s ridiculous. “normal people”? Neither you nor any given society is really qualified to define “normal”. Maybe you mean like you, your parents, your favorite news/social media, your friends et al define it. This would be you being devisive, not those you denigrate.
While SOTT and elsewhere have gone to some effort to make trans issues sound extreme in the UK, it certainly could be different there than in the U.S., but still, why not just criticize some decisions made in the UK, not disparage the very real issue.
It’s interesting how gays are acceptible now, but trans/other-gendered haven’t put in their time in purgatory yet, haven’t suffered enough. People are f*ing chickens, pecking to bloodiness any one of them they think they can gang up on.
“genuine left-wing ideas” would presumably be social, humane, tolerant, and all-inclusive. But then all the meanings have changed these days so who knows what is meant by using them anymore.
Indeed, watching all this go down over the last six months is so strikingly similar to 9/11 it made me truly fearful for the first time in a long time. The problem is that those driving this “new normal” are mostly so young they have no idea what life was like before 9/11 and what we lost over the “war on terror” that ensued. They’re too young to recall the false justification for the Iraq war 17 years ago, because they were barely out of diapers.
I watched the generation growing up as teens during that era be taught ever-changing and redacted/edited/rewritten history books and narratives that supported the war, supported the massive lies perpetuated by the media and the government.
I was coming up as a young journalist at the time and was badly ostracized for calling out the news media’s participation in the fanatical rise of patriotism being used to support the terror war and military involvements in the Middle East. It’s very, very disappointing to see that absolutely zero lessons were learned, and that the same thing is happening all over again, not even 20 years later.
There was seemingly as little resistance then for war as there is now to stop the false virus narrative, but I do hope that this time around those of us who remember why this whole thing is so very bad can do our best to educate the younger generations. The truth has infinite value and eventually the liars run out of credibility. We can “spend” our truth forever and never go broke, and so we should spend it freely!
Read it on SOTT. This is CJ Hopkins at his very best. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. He writes like a drill through butter.
Today in stupid Australia where the virus has barely landed they are telling everyone with a cold who tests negative to go into 2 week quarantine.
Australians used to be extremely sensible, with a wicked sense of humour and a lot of fun. Your government seems even worse than ours. I honestly thought you would have just ignored them and carried on as normal. I know the Americans have always been mad, but I never thought that of you lot.
You’ve got more spirit than that.
I’m a bit old for it now, but 10-15 years ago, I thought very seriously of moving our family to Christchurch in New Zealand. It was just about doable. I love Kiwis too. My wife and I have family history both in Australia and New Zealand, and I reckon with a bit of bullshit, we would just about scraped in, with full residency
I wish we had done it, but my wife, needed to be here in England, for her Mum.
Tony
When I clicked on this story from a Twitter link, a warning message popped up and said this link is dangerous, we recommend to NOT go to that story.
The end game is to scare people so much, that when we’re told that the #1 way of spreading Covid is thru paper money, so let us take that nasty stuff off your hands and we’ll agree.
Naturally, there will be administrative charge and a monthly fee to keep your money in cyber space.
Then one day, we’ll be told that “Gosh, last night, some one hacked into our system and stole trillions. We’re pretty sure it was either China or Iran. We’re looking into this, but right now, the chance of getting that money back is slim”
Wall Street Was a Slave Market Before It Was a Financial Center
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/wall-street-was-a-slave-m_b_1208536
Until those TBTF Wall Street Casinos are broken into a 1,000 pieces and scattered to the wind, nothing will change.
Fuck their currency, we have gold and silver. Money for thousands of years and now accepted everywhere, thanks to the bank of international settlement recently declaring gold a tier one asset.
Its now very obvious that politicians of any party are not running anything, its a technocratic coup d’etat. The technocrats have always been lurking inside what people have been calling the deep state or military industrial complex for decades.
They now have the confidence to come out into the open and be blatant because they can see the end goal in sight, with a bit more overt social engineering required to get over the goal line. Perhaps they have shown their arrogance too early and it may be their downfall, but it doesn’t look like there is any escape from this.
The home run to a technocratic totalitarian global society will be achieved in a series of steps, we are in phase 1 and about to enter phase 2 where they ramp up the fear with Pandemic 2, more eugenics and propaganda. They say in their own documents that the process will be complete by 2030, (hence Agenda 30).
To be honest, trying to resist this is baked in to their scenario planning, (they mention civil unrest in 2025). Only truly intelligent strategic planning and collaboration of a global scale comparable to what you see on WEForum.org is going to have a chance to combat the death of humanity and that will require years to nurture anonymously and in secret while under this control grid.
Secure your resources, protect your family, get underground, make peace with your inner demons and prepare to be attacked.
I hope you’re wrong, but I fear you’re right.
UK Column has done some of the best reporting on the technocratic coup d’état – or the Government of Occupation, as they call it.
The latest broadcast from Jul 20th 2020 is essential viewing. https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Yes. This is a war.
We see the true face of the ruling class – psychopathic and inhumane. The thought of my friends and family suffering is too much to comprehend.
I would rather end my life than suffer through this nightmarish dystopia. Politicians and the media are complicit.
Better to throw yourself into fighting it accepting that you may die in the process.
The army are involved for a reason, and probably reading this thread right now.
I’m not an activist. I just post comments.
I have health issues, so I have no energy to fight.
Yes, that’s all true. We can all see it.
BUT WHAT CAN WE DO ?
All we have is humour ridicule and religion.
It’s not enough
In short, don’t fight it, build a better alternative to their global master plan.
This can be achieved if one is able to hack their social engineering techniques.
The thing they fear the most is hackers who have a better grasp of technology then they do.
The law of unintended consequences and leaderless resistance is very powerful if combined because they can’t predict or detect it’s source and therefore stop the mind virus.
The fight hasn’t truly begun yet my fruit!
I think it will take violent uprisings to stop it all. Just my opinion:)
What the CORPORATE FASCIST CRIMINALS have been perpetrating is VIOLENCE ON A MASSIVE SCALE. Any and all, resistant measures/actions their victims take to counter that, to protect themselves, are SELF-DEFENSE.