With every new study, with every new paper, the “deadly” pandemic gets less and less, well, deadly. The most recent data review, published in late March, puts the infection fatality ratio (IFR) at 0.15%.
That is, once again, pretty much the same as a normal flu season.
The new paper is the work of Dr John Ioannidis, whom you likely remember. He is an eminent epidemiologist and statistician who publicly urged the need for “good data” last spring.
Do you remember last spring? The blissful days of never having even heard of “infection fatality ratio”? (I do. Fondly.)
The phrase really rose to prominence last year, after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the IFR of the scary new virus was 3.4%.
This is not, in and of itself, especially high. But it is significantly higher than most cold/flu viruses.
Around the same time, somebody (or multiple somebodies) actually edited the Wikipedia page of the Spanish Flu, to change its IFR and make it seem like Covid was just as dangerous. Who did this remains a mystery, although why has become fairly obvious.
At the time, many experts (such as those listed in our 12 Experts article) predicted the actual IFR of “Covid” would be much, much lower than the WHO’s estimate, and that this would become clear as new data were gathered.
Dr John Ioannidis was one of the most vocal on this point, he was featured on our list and was also the first interview in the Perspectives on the Pandemic series. All the way along he has urged the need for cool heads and good data. His first a study, last April, found the REAL IFR of Covid19 was 0.27%. Then he did another in October that found it may be even lower at 0.2%.
And now, this most recent study found 0.15%. Right in line with seasonal influenza (which has, conveniently enough, dropped off the face of the planet).
That’s a reduction of 95% of the WHO’s estimate, in less than a year. It’s also right along the same lines as the WHO’s (accidental) admission, made last October, that around 10% of the world had likely been exposed to the virus, rendering an IFR of roughly 0.14%.
And remember to bear in mind the ridiculous way national governments collate their so-called “Covid deaths”. Even with the official death statistics being “substantial overestimates” the IFR is still low. Very low.
Now, let’s couch this with all the usual disclaimers: Yes, the virus may not ever have been isolated, and thus has not as yet been proven to exist. And yes, even supposing it does exist, it has not been proven to cause the disease known as “Covid19”.
But, increasingly, the distinction between “no virus” and “a virus that isn’t dangerous” seems entirely moot, doesn’t it?
As the real IFR of Covid is revealed to be lower (and lower, and lower) than the original estimates, it moves further and further into line with the basic background risk of just being alive.
Still, don’t forget to take that experimental gene-therapy “vaccine”. We don’t know if they’re completely safe yet, because long-term trials won’t finish for two years, and the technology has never been used on humans before, but still…you’ve only got a 99.85% chance of survival without it.
Thanks Kit. In my opinion, the entire covid hoax was a massive psyop designed to terrorize and manipulate the public. Event 201 was successful. What’s next?
Cyber Polygon
“This project is part of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity Platform”
Cyber Polygon | World Economic Forum (weforum.org)
Ah – so thats where the 9th July figure i keep hearing comes from –
People are having the jab on the basis of “the government and their advisors say I should – it’s free so I have nothing to loose. And I’ll get a vaccine passport which might become essential for accessing goods and services”.
If they had to pay for it, and for follow up jabs, they might be inclined to research a bit more (especially if the price was high) and find out there’s a lot they can loose health-wise. And find out that they are buying a jab/jabs for something which has an IFR of 0.15%
Nothing to ‘lose’. One ‘o’. Shoelaces become ‘loose’,
Also, love your articles. Great writing! 🙂
Vroom, vroom. It’s less deadly than driving, now.
As the narrative collapses, the government is ordering the state-corporatist media to switch to pure distraction.
In this effort to confuse people, The Guardian’s contribution is: Pregnant women need better Covid safety at work, say campaigners.
It can’t avoid the real story but it skims over it: “The UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has given the green light for pregnant women in the UK to receive the Pfizer or Moderna Covid vaccine after data from the US showed about 90,000 pregnant women had been vaccinated without any safety concerns.”
Forget what the mRNA Gene Jab does to your placenta or your baby, the real thing that should worry women, says The Groan, is the office. “Pregnant women still did not feel safe at work.”
It’s fake news — vast numbers are working from home — and The Groan has no suggestions, frankly, beyond “guidance”, “adhering to it”, “adequate protection, and lack of enforcement [which] is putting the lives of these women and their babies at risk.”
Don’t say it’s safer than motoring, it’ll only give them ideas:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/04/green-french-initiative-offers-grant-in-exchange-for-old-cars?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social_scheduler&utm_term=France&utm_content=20/04/2021+19:15
Maybe the French will realise this isn’t such a great idea when it’s pouring or they’re carrying the shopping him? Unless the idea is nobody goes out in winter – or goes out to do the shopping…. . Anyway, Paris is scrapping three-quarters of its parking places so it’s a free choice except you won’t have anywhere to park.
On the Fraudian and women working from home, they themselves published a story not long ago that home working led to longer work hours. They might also survey what pregnant women think about Covid – and when they discover they have ridiculously exaggerated and unfounded fears ask themselves if their reporting might have had something to do with that.
Let’s wait and see what the Vaccine Fatality Ratio (VFR) amounts to.