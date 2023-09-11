9/11: Twenty-Two Years On

Today marks twenty-two years since the towers – all three of them – fell in New York. The 9/11 attacks are a subject OffG has always rated as vitally important to understanding the modern world, and we have devoted a lot of coverage to it over the years.

This year, as well as new content, we would like to present this index of the best we have produced over the years.

The Physical Evidence

If you’re interested in scientifically debunking the “official story”, or in the true story the data tells, we have published scientific papers and countless columns on the actual physical evidence.

“On the Physics of High Rise Building Collapse” (Jones et al.) is a foundational paper on this subject. For the sake of fairness, we have also published Scew Loose Change’s attempted debunking of it.

More recently Kevin Ryan’s 2022 article “How to Debunk Thermite on 9/11” does a brilliant job of defending the explosive demolition theory from skeptics on both sides.

And more specifically, we ask simple questions such as “Why did NIST assume steel does not conduct heat?” or “Why did NIST experts claim there was no evidence of extreme heat?”

The Legacy

The political legacy of 911 is ongoing and impossible to overstate. This has been examined in dozens of articles over the years, including “The Tyranny of 9/11” and “15 Years of the War on Terror” and “Looking at the False-Flag after 18 Years”

The Cover-Up

If you’re looking for evidence of duplicity on the part of the media or other members of the establishment, maybe you’d be interested to see WTC owner Larry Silverstein going off-script by claiming they decided to “pull” WTC7. Or BBC reporter Jane Standley reporting the collapse of WTC half an hour before it happened (or read the BBC’s pathetic defense of same).

If you’re in the mood for a laugh, here’s the least convincing eye-witness you’ll ever see:

The Pandemic

If you’re interested in how 9/11 is related to the Covid19 “pandemic”, we produced an entire series of videos where experts from varying fields discuss that subject: Covid19/11.

Alongside that there were numerous articles on Covid as the new “forever war” as a successor to the “war on Terror”.

As early as March 2020, Professor Piers Robinson was warning of the use of “Propaganda of terror and fear” and relating 9/11 to Covid, and Whitney Webb wrote of “the politics of fear and self-preservation” to mark 9/11 20th birthday.

Kevin Ryan’s presentation on the parallels between the two is a must-watch.

The Books

Over the years we have published reviews of many books concerning 9/11, including works by both the late Graeme MacQueen and the late David Ray Griffin.

The Documentaries

If you’re planning some viewing and want some long-form documentaries, well you can watch the BBC’s Conspiracy files, and then read 9/11 Blogger’s response to it. If you want some decently honest documentaries, we would recommend ZERO: An Investigation Into 9/11, September 11: The New Pearl Harbour, and of course Loose Change, a foundational text in 9/11 truth.

In 2018 AE911Truth produced “Explosive Evidence”, in which chemists, physicists, engineers and other expert witnesses dismantle the “science” supporting NIST’s findings. And 2019’s 9/11 Whistleblowers details all the people who have come forward with stories that contradict the establishment fairy tale.

And finally, for the best short video on 9/11, you can’t go wrong with James Corbett’s 911: A Conspiracy Theory.

…we’re also very partial to our own 9 Demolitions and 1 Fire:

For more information, see our dedicated 9/11 page for eyewitness accounts, personal histories, legal challenges and more.