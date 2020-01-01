On the first day of a new year we take a look back at 2019 on OffG, and offer our choice of highlights. If you disagree or would include others we miss drop a comment below.
In strictly chronological order:
I don’t usually get maudlin on New Year’s Day, yet so many people seem to be a bit down at the moment that I think maybe I should say something.
I grew-up in the same part of south east London that David Bowie did (and also Mick Jagger). Bowie was a generation older than me, yet I was there as a ‘yoof’ during the late sixties and the 1970s. I saw most of them perform live in London before I was out of school trousers.
When Bowie died in 2016 it was a big shock to many of us.
For whatever his faults (and Bowie did have quite a few) his legacy is inescapable. This track, by a Toronto choir, sums it all up for me. The poignant thing for me is that the people in this choir seem to know the difference between right and wrong…
Another corporate puff piece pumped out by the Guardian…
Health care (which includes care in old age and all the rest of it) has barely been covered on this site.
The Tories in the UK are going to completely privatise the National Health Service. During last month’s general election this was quite starkly pointed out by the opposition Labour Party.
Despite this we are told that Labour heartlands in some of the most deprived areas of Britain voted Tory.
And pigs might fly…
This election was totally rigged.
A Happy New Year to everybody at Off-G and thanks for being there as an alternative to all the sh*t they are shoveling to us from the MSM (Mockingbird Sh*t Media) 🙂
Thanks for doing what you do, OffG. Your hard work is much appreciated.
Happy New Year!
2019: the year of the culturo-political shitshow from start to finish. The only positive can be if it gives a heads up to what is coming. Don’t forget the ‘Mayday, Mayday’ “climate emergency” …an OED word of the year. Oh, you are not going to forget that neoliberal Zeitgeist neologism ever …for as long as you live.
2020: if you can’t feel it coming …2020 is the year of neoliberal globalisation’s green finance capital’s final assault on humanity and the biosphere. And all out assault led by a little girl, leading the climate change Trojan Horse, ridden by Mark Carney. If that is not a surreal enough iconography: it will soon be real enough.
We dodged a bullet in the election. I know, I know, the NHS, austerity, homelessness, blah, blah, blah. If we don’t wise up: we’ll all be homeless in austerity …permanently. From the neoliberal Nomenklatura, down through the WEF/BIS plenipotentiary Carnage – every corporate boardroom in this land and the next has a climate action plan – complete with ESG scorecard (environmental, social, (global) governance criteria). In line with the UN’s PRI (Principles of Responsible Investment): portfolio managers will be ethically and consciously investing in anything that is not already privatised property …mainly Nature: but us as well (natural and social capital – including the NHS). Those who do not invest ethically will be driven out of business. Conscious capital is greenwashing itself: and we are the welfare state’s captured stakeholders. If we want an NHS: we need tactics and an alternative to green finance neoliberalisms highly leveraged final hostile takeover bid of all that can still be called humanity. Fast.
2020: the year binary reductive logic finally evolved into a fully-formed non-dualising logic. Greta Thunberg is telling the truth AND is being weaponised by the neoliberal Nomenklatura. Witness yesterday’s Radio 4 programme with Carney and Attenborough. Don’t blame Greta for all the Eurocentric neoliberal bourgeois suffering we have imposed on the world. Not limited to, but including, the poisoned climate. Ostrich tactics will not work. Either Mark Carnage will design a ‘just transition’ for you: or we will finally rise up from our passivity and design the transition to the socialised world we want. *Tertium non datur* – there is no third option available.
Talking of poisoned climates: did the ‘must vote’ election heal the state sectarianism of ‘Broken Britain’? Or did it open fresh wounds? And didn’t it return the market state monopoly of hyper-capitalism to usher in the ‘naturalised’ Neoliberal Endtimes? 2019 was the death of politics in the UK. There can be no repetition.
2020: the year of the rapid evolution of politics into a new form of global consciousness and transnational humanist-emancipatory solidarity to finally free humanity from the hegemony of the soon to be greenwashed fictitious finance capital. With Boris and Trump in charge: that might actually become a thing. Ladies and gentleman, comrades, brothers and sisters …welcome to the resistance!
2020: the decade of “hope and glory” when humanity finally takes its own destiny into its own hands – having banished finance capitalism for a more humane global ethics. One that puts people and interspecies communities at the forefront of polity and socialised use-value only exchange. When the producer gets the full value of their socialised and shared co-responsible labour. Within the peace and harmonisation with a regenerative and sustainable nature. Which either we design: or we let green finance neoliberalism design for us.
I know what decade I want!
BigB, don’t be too down with it all. I think 2020 might surprise a lot of awake people who live in the West.
The signs have been there throughout 2019.
Although it might all be very violent/nasty for a while.
Keep your head down, and a happy New Year to you.
Thanks – I will work my way through these, as a new follower I have catching up to do.
Even though I’ve been reading OffG for years, Gaudy, I’ve got some catching up to do, too…